Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Jan. 5
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman responded to a report of gunshots on Sargent Street Dec. 31. Police located the individuals that were firing and told them to stop. No further complaints about gunshots were reported. Police noted that those involved were shooting in a safe direction.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft
ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
foxbangor.com
Oakland man arrested for Circle K robbery in Waterville
WATERVILLE– An Oakland man is accused of holding up a convenience store in Waterville. 35 year old Justin Murphy was arrested late Monday and charged with robbery and theft. According to the Morning Sentinel, the Circle K store on Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed around 1:45 Monday morning. Murphy...
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation
BANGOR, Maine — A potential overdose death that occurred at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night is under investigation. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers were notified of an emergency in a quarantine unit at the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to receive pay raises
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department. The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives. The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied. One councilor...
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
foxbangor.com
Inmate death potentially caused by overdose
BANGOR — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the jail which they say may be due to a drug overdose. Tuesday night at approximately 8:20, officers were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate. Despite their efforts and help from Bangor Fire and Rescue,...
wabi.tv
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after a Penobscot County Jail inmate died from a potential overdose Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found a male inmate unresponsive in a quarantine unit at 8:20 p.m. Officers found other inmates attempting to resuscitate him. Medical staff was unable...
Can You Help The FBI Find This Notorious Maine Bank Robber?
Sometimes, it feels like Maine is turning into the wild west. When I was a kid, I don't remember ever hearing about a bank robbery happening in the State of Maine. Now, it seems like it is almost weekly happening. Over the last few months, two Camden National Bank branches...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Ellsworth American
Death notices
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, of Eastbrook. Dec. 26 at his home. Jamie L. Patten Compton, 65, of Ellsworth. Dec. 28 at a local hospital. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A spring interment will be at Nicolin Cemetery, Ellsworth.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months
Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
Ellsworth American
With no staff, senior program At Home Downeast on pause
ELLSWORTH — At Home Downeast, a program designed to help seniors remain in their homes as they age, was temporarily shut down in mid-December with little or no notice to its members, while parent organization Downeast Community Partners (DCP) scrambled to provide rides and other promised services. The program...
Comments / 0