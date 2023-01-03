Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: In layoff update, Amazon CEO tells workers ‘we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles’
Hello, I hope it is a great Thursday for you so far. For me, it’s the little things that get me excited and today it is Delta Air Lines’ announcement that SkyMiles frequent flyers, including yours truly, will get Wi-Fi for free starting February 1. May you also find something that excites you today. Let’s get into the news. — Christine.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Polygon
Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation
Sony revealed a brand-new controller for its PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, a device called Project Leonardo that aims at bring improved accessibility to players on PlayStation. The device, which can be paired with an existing DualSense controller or used on its own, is currently in development, and does not have a release date or price.
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
TechCrunch
Burned by layoffs, tech workers are rethinking risk
Over the past few months, thousands of employees from Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Amazon, DoorDash and countless other companies that don’t have the privilege of being household names are back on the job market. A job market that includes hiring freezes, salary cuts and a general malaise that industry experts warn won’t be over this year.
TechCrunch
Amazon Sidewalk adds new partners, plans to open to developers soon
For the most part, these four new partners are not exactly household names. Amazon’s Tanuj Mohan, the company’s GM and CTO for Sidewalk, however, told me that a number of new partners will launch over the course of this year. More importantly, he also said that Amazon plans to open up the Sidewalk network to developers in the first half of this year. This, he noted, will enable virtually anyone who wants to get started with building IoT products to order a reference kit from Amazon’s partners and get going in days, all without having to worry about connectivity.
TechCrunch
Vimeo enters 2023 with a round of layoffs impacting 11% of employees
“This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply. It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company … It positions us to both invest in our growth priorities and be sustainably profitable while continuing to innovate to bring the power of video to every business in the world,” Sud wrote. She added that impacted employees were told via individual emails and were sent an invitation to meet with their team leader and a member of human resources.
TechCrunch
Rackspace says hackers accessed customer data during ransomware attack
The attack, which Rackspace first confirmed on December 6, impacted the company’s hosted Exchange email environment, forcing the web giant to shut down the hosted email service following the incident. At the time, Rackspace said it was unaware “what, if any, data was affected.”. In its latest incident...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
TechCrunch
Samsung’s quarterly profit hits 8-year low amid weak demand for memory chips, smartphones
“Amid continued external uncertainties, including a potential global economic downturn, overall earnings decreased sharply quarter on quarter as we saw a significant drop in the memory business results due to lackluster demand and weaker sales of smartphones,” the company said in a statement. The memory chipmaker and smartphone producer...
Ars Technica
Intel announces new, mildly improved CPUs for this year’s crop of laptops
Intel's 13th-generation desktop CPU refresh is interesting because processors throughout the lineup are picking up extra clusters of four or eight E-cores, significantly improving how they handle heavily threaded tasks. The new laptop CPUs that Intel has also announced are much less interesting—the ones that will end up in most laptops increase clock speeds and support faster memory but are otherwise mostly identical to the 12th-generation CPUs they're replacing.
McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review: not the GPU you’re looking for
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti was destined for controversy the moment Nvidia decided to “unlaunch” its 12GB RTX 4080. We don’t have the RTX 4070 yet, so an upgraded Ti version is an odd move so early in Nvidia’s RTX 40-series generation, and the spec sheet proves that the RTX 4070 Ti is just the 12GB RTX 4080 with a name adjustment.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific shares rise as investors digest private survey data on China services
Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component was up 2.13%, closing at 11,332.01 while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.01% to 3,155.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.38% in its final hour of trade,...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Property management startup Doorstead raises $21.5M Series B
We’ve made it to Friday! If you are looking for a good podcast episode, I highly recommend today’s Equity where Natasha M, Mary Ann and Becca talk about CES, NYE, SBF and FTX — oh my! Also, shout-out to you Daily Crunchers out there for reading yesterday’s newsletter and helping it be one of today’s top-read stories. It warms my heart, and I hope today’s news is equally enthralling. Without further adieu… — Christine.
TechCrunch
Is Adobe using your photos to train its AI? It’s complicated
First off, lots of software out there has some kind of “share information with the developer” option, where it sends telemetry like how often you use the app or certain features, why it crashed, etc. Usually it gives you an option to turn this off during installation, but not always — Microsoft incurred the ire of many when it basically said telemetry was on by default and impossible to turn off in Windows 10.
TechCrunch
India’s crypto tax pushing traders to foreign exchanges
Binance, Coinbase and other foreign exchanges commanded 67.6% of the crypto market share in India as of October 2022, up from 50% in November 2021, according to New Delhi-based think tank Esya. During the period between February 2022, when India unveiled its crypto taxation policy, and October 2022, $3.8 billion...
TechCrunch
Mastercard launches web3-focused artist incubator with Polygon
“The core of this program is providing emerging artists with the web3 tools and skills they need to excel and advance their music careers in this digital economy,” Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said to TechCrunch. “By providing access to experts and innovators in the space, the artists will be guided on how to incorporate web3 into their work throughout the entire program and then beyond.”
TechCrunch
Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for the second time in three months
This is the second pricing cut by Tesla for the lower priced models in three months. In late October, the automaker announced price cuts up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model 3 is now priced at CNY 229,900 ($33,415), down from CNY 265,900, a reduction of CNY 36,000 ($5,240). The Model Y is now priced at CNY 259,900 ($37,775), down from CNY 288,900, a reduction of CNY 29,000 ($4,220). The Model S Plaid will cost 789,900 ($114,809) and the Model X Plaid will cost 879,900 ($127,890).
TechCrunch
Verizon’s +Play subscription store to later open to non-Verizon customers
Speaking at the Variety Summit at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Erin McPherson, Verizon’s chief content officer and head of partnerships, said the service would, “at first” be for Verizon Wireless customers, then “eventually opened up to everyone down the road. But we’re starting out with our customer base,” she said,
Comments / 0