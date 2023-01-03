Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Property management startup Doorstead raises $21.5M Series B
We’ve made it to Friday! If you are looking for a good podcast episode, I highly recommend today’s Equity where Natasha M, Mary Ann and Becca talk about CES, NYE, SBF and FTX — oh my! Also, shout-out to you Daily Crunchers out there for reading yesterday’s newsletter and helping it be one of today’s top-read stories. It warms my heart, and I hope today’s news is equally enthralling. Without further adieu… — Christine.
TechCrunch
Burned by layoffs, tech workers are rethinking risk
Over the past few months, thousands of employees from Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Amazon, DoorDash and countless other companies that don’t have the privilege of being household names are back on the job market. A job market that includes hiring freezes, salary cuts and a general malaise that industry experts warn won’t be over this year.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: In layoff update, Amazon CEO tells workers ‘we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles’
Hello, I hope it is a great Thursday for you so far. For me, it’s the little things that get me excited and today it is Delta Air Lines’ announcement that SkyMiles frequent flyers, including yours truly, will get Wi-Fi for free starting February 1. May you also find something that excites you today. Let’s get into the news. — Christine.
TechCrunch
Katrina Lake is back as interim CEO of struggling Stitch Fix, 17 months after stepping down
As first reported by CNBC, it was Lake who today informed the company’s 1,700 salaried employees in a companywide email that 20% of them are getting cut in a drastic cost-saving measure. Stitch Fix further confirmed to CNBC that the brand’s Salt Lake City distribution center will also be closing and that employees at that center will be laid off, though it declined to disclose how many people work there.
TechCrunch
Amazon Sidewalk adds new partners, plans to open to developers soon
For the most part, these four new partners are not exactly household names. Amazon’s Tanuj Mohan, the company’s GM and CTO for Sidewalk, however, told me that a number of new partners will launch over the course of this year. More importantly, he also said that Amazon plans to open up the Sidewalk network to developers in the first half of this year. This, he noted, will enable virtually anyone who wants to get started with building IoT products to order a reference kit from Amazon’s partners and get going in days, all without having to worry about connectivity.
TechCrunch
Vimeo enters 2023 with a round of layoffs impacting 11% of employees
“This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply. It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company … It positions us to both invest in our growth priorities and be sustainably profitable while continuing to innovate to bring the power of video to every business in the world,” Sud wrote. She added that impacted employees were told via individual emails and were sent an invitation to meet with their team leader and a member of human resources.
TechCrunch
Investors say web3 and hype are in for 2023, high valuations are out — maybe?
Did you hear anyone yell “bingo?” Probably not. It’s unlikely that many investors came close to predicting what would play out in 2022. But, hey, there’s always next year. It seems we’re entering yet another interesting and tumultuous year: The crypto market is hanging on by...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Salesforce CEO admits ‘we hired too many people’ as company lays off +7,000 employees
Hello, and welcome to the middle of the week. CES is starting tomorrow, so bookmark TechCrunch’s dedicated CES page to catch up on all the happenings. Now, onto the news! — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Another round of layoffs: Paul has the latest on what’s happening over...
TechCrunch
Salesforce to cut workforce by 10% after hiring ‘too many people’ during the pandemic
In a letter to employees and a corresponding filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff referenced the “challenging” environment in which it’s operating, pointing to the “more measured approach” its customers are making with their purchasing decisions. Similar to other...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
When will IPOs return? The past may hold some clues
Let me start with the harsh truth: Nobody has a crystal ball to anticipate what the market will do or how it will impact private company stock. That may not be the most comforting thing to hear, but I also don’t believe it’s all doom and gloom. Another truth is that this is not the first market reversal, and it won’t be the last either.
TechCrunch
Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?
But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
TechCrunch
Profet AI helps manufacturers build prediction models and industrial AI software
Founded in 2018, Profet AI’s customers include Foxconn, Advantech and ASE Group, and it says it doubled its revenue in 2022. The funding will be used on Profet AI’s expansion in Japan, Southeast Asia and China, with plans to sign joint ventures with overseas partners. Profet AI’s software...
TechCrunch
3 questions founders should be asking investors in Q1 2023
However, talk of a pullback in global venture capital has become louder and more widespread of late. It’s clear that the cash is not flowing as freely as it once was, and that has changed the landscape for ambitious startups looking to build and scale their propositions. However, a...
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:
TechCrunch
Indian fintech KreditBee nears $700 million valuation in new funding
The new cash infusion is part of the larger Series D funding, which KreditBee said has now closed at $200 million. The new funding, led by Advent International, values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at about $680 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. KreditBee, which also counts Mirae Asset...
TechCrunch
Mastercard launches web3-focused artist incubator with Polygon
“The core of this program is providing emerging artists with the web3 tools and skills they need to excel and advance their music careers in this digital economy,” Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said to TechCrunch. “By providing access to experts and innovators in the space, the artists will be guided on how to incorporate web3 into their work throughout the entire program and then beyond.”
TechCrunch
Crypto losses in 2022 dropped 51% year on year to $4B
Crypto losses are defined as a combination of hacks and alleged fraud incidents, Adrian Hetman, tech lead of the triaging team at Immunefi, previously told TechCrunch. In 2022, the majority of losses, or $3.77 billion, were from hacks across 134 specific incidents. About $175 million was lost to fraud across 34 incidents in the same time frame.
TechCrunch
NFT marketplace SuperRare cuts 30% of staff
“During the recent bull run, we grew in tandem with the market. In recent months, it’s become clear that this aggressive growth was unsustainable,” Crain wrote. “We over-hired, and I take full ownership of this mistake.”. TechCrunch reached out to Crain for comment. SuperRare raised a $9...
TechCrunch
Trade Republic, a popular stock trading app, adds 2% interest on cash
This feature reminds me of Robinhood’s brokerage cash sweep program. In the U.S., Robinhood users currently get 1.5% interest on cash sitting in their accounts. With this new feature, Trade Republic will likely attract new customers who are looking for higher interest rates as inflation impacts the savings of European consumers. Of course, the company probably hopes that users will also start trading stock with its app. Trade Republic makes money from payment for order flow and some small fees.
Comments / 0