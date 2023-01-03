ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Man barricades himself in Canby Park Estates home, sets it on fire Tuesday morning

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

A 32-year-old man set fire to the Canby Park Estates home where he rented a room after barricading himself inside to avoid police Tuesday morning, according to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson.

The man was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital, police said. Officials have not publicly said what charges the man faces or why they were there to arrest him Tuesday morning.

Next-door neighbor Katy Ayala said she saw at least six police cars pull up on the street early Tuesday — at 6:45 a.m., according to police. She said that one officer eventually coaxed the man out of the house he'd barricaded himself in, but he then ran back inside.

The man said he would keep setting fires and wanted to "blow up the house," Ayala said.

The man rented a room in the 1900 block of Lakeview Road from Francis R. Smith Jr., who also lived at the house. Smith said the 32-year-old had recently been asked to leave after he stopped paying rent.

Smith was woken up at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday by police knocking on the door. Officers told Smith to leave the townhouse, he said, and he was taken to sit in a police car for about four hours. Residents of nearby homes were also evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UahXw_0k2B2Jt100

CRIME: 19-year-old man charged with fatally stabbing Philadelphia woman in Fairfax hotel

Smith didn't even have time to get his shoes — when he came back later after the fire had been put out, a neighbor gave him a pair of pink Crocs to borrow. He stood on the sidewalk outside the building he'd called home for two years, its insides blackened with smoke. A pile of smashed windows rested on the ground outside, though one still hung haphazardly from the upstairs window sill.

Canby Park Estates resident Yazahani Sanchez said the 32-year-old man shot out of the second-story window while barricading himself inside. Sanchez was getting into her car on the next street over when she said police told her to go back inside because of an active shooter.

She'd heard what she initially thought were fireworks earlier, which she then realized were gunshots.

When asked, Wilmington Police Department said no shots were fired.

Sanchez took videos of smoke billowing out of the townhouse across the street and police carrying rifles trying to break the door down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ypwc7_0k2B2Jt100

MORE: Delaware’s 2022 traffic fatalities reported 165 deaths, tying a record set in 1988

After the 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, Canby Park Estates residents sat on their front stoops and leaned out of doorways up and down Lakeview Road.

Most didn't know the 32-year-old man, who Ayala said would often knock on neighbors' doors and try to sell them things on the street. Ayala said there were often a lot of people going in and out of the now-burnt house.

The Wilmington Fire Department did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man barricades himself in Canby Park Estates home, sets it on fire Tuesday morning

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested following firearms investigation

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man earlier this week after investigating several firearms complaints. Just before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a man with a beard carrying a firearm while walking around the 100 block of North Halsey Road, attempting to locate someone. When officers responded to the area, they were notified that the suspect left in a gold Honda with dark tinted windows.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating early morning burglary at Dover liquor store

DOVER, Del. – Police are searching for four suspects involved in a burglary at a Dover liquor store early Thursday morning. We’re told police responded to Jolly Joe’s Liquor Store shortly after 3 a.m. for a burglary alarm. Officers arrived at the scene to find that multiple suspects had broken the front door and stole an unknown amount of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. The suspects then fled the area and have not been located.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
wfmd.com

Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick

He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
FREDERICK, MD
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy