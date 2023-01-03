ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Two high-scoring Spartans and three standout girls basketball players: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The combo of Dylan Taylor and Tristan Johanknecht of Oshkosh West boys basketball were last week’s winners with 779 votes out of 2,350 total.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

