Las Cruces, NM

One arrested after LCPD involved in crash, pursuit near Sierra Middle School

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Police are investigating a crash that spilled onto the campus of Sierra Middle School and involved a Las Cruces Police Department vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to a City of Las Cruces spokesperson, police responded to a carjacking on North Main Street that led to a pursuit towards Sierra Middle School. According to the spokesperson, when an LCPD officer caught up to the vehicle, the officer used the police unit to flip the vehicle near the Evelyn Street and Spruce Avenue intersection.

One person was arrested. Their identity has not been released.

At the scene, a gray vehicle sat overturned, lying on a grassy field inside the campus until police removed it by 11:45 a.m. A fence partitioning the middle school from the road was also severely damaged. However, no injuries were reported.

According to the Las Cruces Public Schools academic calendar, students have yet to return to school to start the 2023 semester. However, the calendar shows that Jan. 3 was meant to be a professional development day.

An LCPS spokesperson said that some staff was in the building at the time of the crash.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

