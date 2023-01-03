Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
WFMJ.com
Browns standout Joe Thomas Hall of Fame finalist
Cleveland Browns standout Joe Thomas has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists. The list will be narrowed to five ahead of the induction announcement on February 9 at NFL Honors in Phoenix. Thomas had an 11-year...
Fantasy football: Geno Smith a top QB add for Week 18 title matchups
In fantasy football, there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy. But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships. If you followed the usual fantasy standard...
WFMJ.com
Valley coaches reflect on Ron Moschella's legacy
Legendary high school basketball coach Ron Moschella passed away Wednesday at the age of 72. Those who coached with Moschella describe him as a dedicated coach who loved the game of basketball. He was still an assistant coach in this current season at Boardman High School. "He loved the game...
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
