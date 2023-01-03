ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Browns standout Joe Thomas Hall of Fame finalist

Cleveland Browns standout Joe Thomas has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists. The list will be narrowed to five ahead of the induction announcement on February 9 at NFL Honors in Phoenix. Thomas had an 11-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Fantasy football: Geno Smith a top QB add for Week 18 title matchups

In fantasy football, there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy. But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships. If you followed the usual fantasy standard...
WFMJ.com

Valley coaches reflect on Ron Moschella's legacy

Legendary high school basketball coach Ron Moschella passed away Wednesday at the age of 72. Those who coached with Moschella describe him as a dedicated coach who loved the game of basketball. He was still an assistant coach in this current season at Boardman High School. "He loved the game...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

