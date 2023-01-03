Sinkhole closes portion of road in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city.

Officials said the closure between South H Street and El Rancho Drive is expected to be in place for the week and detour routes have been marked around the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as well as the alternate routes marked in it. The city has said that the closure is estimated to last for the rest of the week.

