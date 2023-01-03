Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City’s inaugural Polar Plunge is tomorrow ￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Plunge into the new year during Bullhead City’s inaugural Polar Plunge event at the Bullhead City Municipal Pool January 6, at 11 a.m. hosted by the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division. This event is free and open to public. The city invites anyone courageous enough to brave the sixty-degree Fahrenheit water to take a swim and earn the title Polar Plunger, a certificate to commemorate the event, and a chance to win prizes.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Alternate Solutions hosts ribbon cutting for new location￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Alternate Solutions Care Giver Specialist to celebrate its new location at 276 S. Lake Havasu Ave. #A13. Alternate Solutions, is an in-home, non-medical care giving service for the elderly and disabled. Locally owned and operated for 12 years… We Love What We Do! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Janina Robertson, Kathie Schuler, Lucky Atkinson, Amy Smith, Lavon Rutledge, Heather Kuczynski, Joelle Dickinson, Michelle Gardia, Melissa Jordan, and Lisa Krueger.
Mohave Daily News
Senior Center offers great fun with cool people
LAUGHLIN — Spirit Mountain Activity Center, located just north of the Laughlin Library and in front of Mountain View Park, has indoor recreation designed specifically for seniors. Avid card player Dan Simons said that “for my wife and me, hanging out here is more fun, less risky, and healthier...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Gun Show this weekend￼
KINGMAN – The America Gun Shows – Kingman will be held on Jan 7 and 8 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed. Event hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to...
Mohave Daily News
Council approves marketing agreement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council deliberated Tuesday night over an agreement which will allow the city utilities logo to appear on mailers for a third-party utilities warranty program. At the end of the discussion, the council narrowly passed the agreement in the first vote of the new...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Spring gardening workshop set￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a spring planting workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. The Master Gardeners will be offering advice and information on everything from selecting seeks for your individual...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marathon BOS meeting decides animal shelter, morgue construction￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Passing of the Chairman’s gavel and installation of a newly elected official marked the start of a marathon Mohave County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting that included important votes on a pair of capital improvement projects that have been in the wind for years. SueAnn...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classified Ads for the Week of Jan. 4 – Jan 10, 2023
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Havasu City kicks Off the Year with a Full Slate of Events￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – From virtual adventures on the streets to adventures in the skies, 2023 kicks off with a full slate of exciting special events and entertainment in Lake Havasu City. “After December, January is the second coldest month of the year, but cold is relative around here,”...
thelostlongboarder.com
Kingman Skatepark | Cement Street Skating in the Desert
The Kingman Skatepark in Kingman Arizona is a medium sized cement skatepark that makes for a fun day at the skatepark. I was able to ride my longboard here, but the size of the skatepark and the transitions are not ideal for longboarding in a skatepark. First Impressions:. When we...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman-based constables sworn in
KINGMAN – Swear-in ceremonies are being conducted across the country and in local jurisdictions where a variety of elected officials are being installed as they begin new terms of office in 2023. Two Kingman-based Constables were issued their oaths of office Thursday, Jan. 5, by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Animal sanctuary halts operations￼
KINGMAN – The Help Animals Lives Today (HALT) no-kill sanctuary closed its doors in north Kingman two days before Christmas. The non-profit organization that has saved and placed countless cats and canines since 2008 shut down largely because of economics. “As many of you know we have been winding...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KC and The Sunshine Band to “Boogie” at Edgewater Casino Resort
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – KC and The Sunshine Band, the American disco and funk band behind ‘70s hits like “That’s the Way (I Like It),” will put on their boogie shoes at The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort. The revolutionary group will perform their greatest funk songs at Laughlin’s premier live entertainment and special event venue on Friday, March 3.
Mohave Daily News
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Jan. 4 – Jan. 10 , 2023
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: HOT ROD GRILL & GRIDDLE LLC. ENTITY ID: 23459273 ENTITY TYPE: Domestic LLC EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/14/2022 CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Accommodation and Food Services MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual STATUTORY AGENT NAME: RAOUL GREGORIA FERNANDEZ PHYSICAL AND MAILING ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPAL ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPALS Member: Lorinda Leigh Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022; Member: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022 ORGANIZERS RAOUL GREGORIO FERNANDEZ /s/ Organizer: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez 12/14/2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave County now in high COVID transmission category￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 523 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at noon. There has also been a total of 31 deaths over the past 12 weeks. COVID-19 transmission in Mohave County is in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dirt bike collision leaves teen dead￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu city teenager was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating collided with a side-by-side late Friday afternoon. Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the area of Standard Wash in the desert east of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kunert exits KPD after double decade career￼
KINGMAN – Deputy Chief Evan Kunert has hung up his badge following a double decade career with the Kingman Police Department (KPD). Kunert started with the agency in August, 2002 and worked hard to help it achieve accreditation status in 2019. “He was assigned that task and he took...
Comments / 0