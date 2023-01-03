If you do not want to spend so much and are looking for good brands, we have an excellent option that you should not miss. The Mall of Georgia is the largest shopping center in Atlanta with more than 200 stores, ideal for spending a full afternoon shopping in this city. It is located in Buford, northwest of the city, and has been open since 1999. This mall is gigantic and has both an indoor section and another with outdoor shops and restaurants, where they even show movies under the stars as well as take carry out other activities.

