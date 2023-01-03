Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Georgia | The Largest Shopping mall in Atlanta
If you do not want to spend so much and are looking for good brands, we have an excellent option that you should not miss. The Mall of Georgia is the largest shopping center in Atlanta with more than 200 stores, ideal for spending a full afternoon shopping in this city. It is located in Buford, northwest of the city, and has been open since 1999. This mall is gigantic and has both an indoor section and another with outdoor shops and restaurants, where they even show movies under the stars as well as take carry out other activities.
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
Eater
6 Atlanta Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Winter
Last year saw a record number of restaurants open in and around Atlanta. With 2023 now underway, restaurant and bar openings don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Eater is tracking the progress of six hotly anticipated restaurants and bars scheduled to open this winter in neighborhoods around Atlanta. This includes the opening of an Italian restaurant serving piadina romagnola and hearty pastas and the return of two beloved restaurant institutions in new locations to a restaurant dedicated to pies of all kinds and two new cocktail bars.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
Garden & Gun
Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine
Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
atlantafi.com
Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
saportareport.com
Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects
Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
5 Reasons to love Tucker
Situated just outside I-285 at roughly 2 p.m. on the clockface of Atlanta’s Perimeter, Tucker has a long history. The post 5 Reasons to love Tucker appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes
ATLANTA - Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows. "She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.
Welcome to January, the coldest month of the year!
Winter in Atlanta is usually mild, and it’s not out of the question to experience afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s during the month of January. In fact, the warmest January day in Atlanta occurred on January 11, 1949 when the thermometer reached 79 degrees. But...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
'I couldn't breathe' | Tenant finds black mold growing in apartment after Christmas Eve flooding
ATLANTA — A resident of the Reserve at LaVista Walk in Atlanta came home to a moldy, flooded apartment after spending Christmas out of town. Franco Roberts has been trying to get out of his lease one month early to move elsewhere but claimed management wouldn't give him the documents to do so.
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
WXIA 11 Alive
Hartsfield-Jackson travelers headed to Florida deal with delays, cancellations
ATLANTA — 11Alive started getting emails from travelers Monday saying Florida flights were delayed. Then Miami International Airport stated there was a nationwide ground stop to and from airports in Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it slowed volume into Florida airspace while the issue was being resolved. The...
Comments / 0