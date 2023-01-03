Read full article on original website
Related
Froma Harrop: No, Biden didn't 'shut down' American energy
President Joe Biden “shut down American energy,” Rep. Steve Scalise hollered with great confidence. The Louisiana Republican was nominating Kevin McCarthy for House speaker when he appended some commentary unburdened by facts. Scalise painted a sad, sad picture of American families “who can’t even afford to put gas in their tanks.” They can’t “make it to the grocery store because we have such a horrible energy policy,” he said. The...
Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government is vexing the Biden administration as it embarks on policies that U.S. officials fear will run counter to longstanding American goals
Comments / 0