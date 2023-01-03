Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue. As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn. St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity. TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO