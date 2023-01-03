Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
New-to-market restaurant cooks up big plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is set to open its first Orlando location this summer at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
wdwinfo.com
Fitness Friday is Coming Back to Disney Springs!
Disney just announced that Fitness Friday would be returning to Disney Springs. This event became popular last year; I saw it all over social media. I think this year I might actually take part in this fun event. Let’s look at what Disney said about this event and how they are celebrating all month long.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
Popeye’s To Expand Orlando Footprint
"We have developed a portfolio that operates over 1,740 Locations in 12 States creating more than 22,000 jobs."
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern snapped up by Team Market Group
Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue. As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn. St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity. TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe.
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Things in Disney Springs That Locals Actually Eat
There’s a little something for everyone at Disney Springs, which is why guests should ALWAYS make time to visit the shopping and dining district. From unique souvenirs to fun entertainment and more, Disney Springs is a must-do. The area also has some of the best restaurants AT Disney World, but where do the locals go in Disney Springs when they’re hungry?
16 Years After Breaking Ground, Las Vegas Hotel/Casino May Open This Year
Tourists know Central Florida are for its theme parks. But there’s another “icon,” if you will, that just about every resident of Orlando and its surrounding areas is aware of. It’s officially called the Majesty Building, but its construction began in 2001 and it’s STILL not done. So us Central Floridians just call it the “I-4 Eyesore.”
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/30/22 (Holiday Crowds, Churros for Passholders, New Year’s Eve Prep, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’re back and ready to check out what’s new before the New Year! Let’s get started over at Universal Studios Florida. Inside the temporary Prop Shop at the Brown Derby Hat Shop, we were reunited with...
bungalower
St. Matthew’s Tavern sells to new owners
As first reported by Steven Ryzewski for Orlando Business Journal, St. Matthew’s Tavern has been purchased by Team Market Group. St. Matthew’s Tavern (Facebook | Website), a local dive bar/beer garden located at 1300 N Mills Avenue [GMap] in the Mills 50 District known for its “anything goes” aesthetic and atmosphere, opened in December 2013. The bar, owned by longtime local bartender Matt Fassl, was known for having a set of church pews in the main dance floor area where members of St. Dorothy Catholic Community would meet for Mass every Sunday — which led many locals to refer to it simply as “Church Bar.” Fassl purchased the building from his landlord in December 2018 before moving out-of-state during the pandemic.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
bungalower
The Acre in College Park has sold to new owners
Longtime hidden gem and non-traditional wedding venue, The Acre (Facebook | Website), has sold to new owners. Team Market Group (Website) the ownership team behind Mather’s Social Gathering, The Robinson, and The Wellborn, purchased the property for their growing portfolio of properties, including the recently opened Taco Kat downtown and vegan burger spot, Plantees.
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
fox35orlando.com
These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website. On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
Comments / 1