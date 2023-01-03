Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
douglasnow.com
Suspect arrested in two burglaries in Nicholls
Carl Davis, 31, has been arrested after he allegedly committed burglaries at two homes in Nicholls in September and December 2022. A copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the first incident was reported on September 18 at a residence on Burl Mill Road. A deputy was dispatched to the property and was told by the owner that no one lived at the home and that he was last there in July.
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
douglasnow.com
25-year-old Douglas woman allegedly attempts to run over another during argument at Amberwood Apartments
A dispute over missing clothes has landed a 25-year-old woman in jail after she allegedly attempted to run another woman over with her car. According to a witness statement, the suspect, Taylor Jones, had two small children in the vehicle at the time. A copy of a Douglas Police Department...
WALB 10
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
wfxl.com
Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling west...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Jail denies people arrested for medical conditions
An Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for burglary, but jail staff did not accept him because of medical reasons. On January 3rd, FOX 31 News sat down with Chief Jailer Jon Ostrander and spoke about jail staff denying people for medical conditions. By Georgia law, a jail is...
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest 22-year-old in connection with September shooting in Baymeadows
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol apprehended Dejon Fussell, 22, who was wanted in connection to a September shooting incident in Baymeadows. According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to an address in the subdivision on September 3...
douglasnow.com
One of suspects in Rae Rae Barnes's death to appear in court next week
Friday, January 13, 2023, will mark one year since law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Juanita Street and found Radderian Barnes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and two individuals were eventually charged with murder. One of the defendants, Michael Arnold Jr., will appear in court just two days before the anniversary of Barnes' death for his first hearing.
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
douglasnow.com
23 years later: Remembering officers Tub Merritt and James Bryant
On this day twenty-three years ago, two local law enforcement officers lost their lives when a 55-year-old man ambushed and fatally shot them while on duty. On January 3, 2000, Broxton patrol officer James Bryant, 35, was dispatched to assist a property owner in removing a trailer from his property on the north side of Broxton. Willie Mitchell, known as a "recluse and hermit," was living in the mobile home at the time.
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
wfxl.com
Worth Co. dispatcher in need of donations after house fire
A Worth County dispatcher and her family are in need after losing everything in a house fire on December 29th. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. The family was able to get out during the fire, but most of their animals did not. Worth County 911 Dispatcher Supervisor...
southgatv.com
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail after Christmas Day traffic stop
A man who previously spent time in prison for multiple convictions on cocaine charges has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. On Christmas Day, a Douglas police officer reportedly turned off Bowens Mill Road Southeast when she noticed a male sitting at a traffic light without a seatbelt and on his cellular device. The officer stated that she made a U-turn at the entrance of Pineland Bank and got behind the vehicle.
Houston County District Attorney's Office closes record number of cases in 2022
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County District Attorney's Office says it's celebrating a big win in 2022 by closing its most cases in years. "It’s been written about many times that when I took over, we were very low-staffed -- I was bailing water, hoping and praying good people were going to show up," District Attorney William Kendall said.
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
