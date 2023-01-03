Former Livingston Parish deputy pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes and sentenced 100 years

Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Former East Feliciana School Board member Derald Spears charged with public payroll fraud
Former East Feliciana School Board member Derald Spears has been charged with public payroll fraud for only attending one of the 12 meetings the board held last year. 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla says Spears has committed a crime…. “I don’t think you could receive a paycheck and...
louisianaradionetwork.com
King Cake season kicks off across Louisiana in honor of King’s Day
Louisiana is letting the good times roll by kicking off King Cake season in honor of kings day. Publisher of the New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, Arthur Hardy says the celebration is just getting started. “Big party at Mardi Gras world in New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell cut the King...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school
Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Pennington’s DASH Diet ranks among list of best diets
LSU’S Pennington Biomedical Research Center’s DASH Diet once again ranks among U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Diets. Dr. Catherine Champagne is one of the developers and she said the DASH Diet consistently makes the list because so much research went into its creation. “We...
Comments / 0