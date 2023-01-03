Read full article on original website
Increase in egg prices affects local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force in Brownsville. Javier Ortega Eric Jay Rodriguez Victor Pena Cardoza Javier Ortega, 25; Eric Jay Rodriguez, 20; and Victor Pena Cardoza (AKA Miguel Pena), 37, were taken into custody Dec. 28, 2022, on various charges relating to the theft of […]
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Shuttle Company Meeting Demand To SPI
Being a kiteboarder, Jason Norwood got a frequent question as a sporting event loomed at South Padre Island in 2021. “How do we get from the airport to the Island?” he recalled being asked. Getting from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen to South Padre can be problematic. Finding...
Brownsville PD searches for man suspected of trying to break into car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, police say. The incident occurred Dec. 29 at the 1300 block of Sunshine Road. Police obtained video surveillance of the man trying to make entry into a parked vehicle at night. Those with […]
Brownsville progresses in city manager search
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday. The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city […]
New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg
There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals. The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas...
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
McAllen area ranks in top 10 for nonfarm job increases in U.S.
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen area ranks in the top 10 metropolitan statistical areas in the nation for nonfarm job growth, according to a federal report Tuesday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Hidalgo County 5.5% growth in nonfarm jobs from November 2021 to November 2022 qualified as the eighth-best in the nation […]
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
DHR: DHR Brownsville will be completely integrated into our health system
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A state code administered by Texas Health & Human Services states that “all buildings in which inpatients receive hospital services are within a 30-mile radius of the main address of the applicant.”. When planning to build a general hospital in Brownsville, DHR Health had to...
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
Feds: Raymondville man sentenced after concealing meth under clothing
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Raymondville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for concealing meth underneath his clothing into the United States from Mexico. Ricardo Garcia Jr., 42, pleaded guilty on July 29 to importing narcotics at a port of entry, officials say. On May 18, Garcia attempted to make entry into […]
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
