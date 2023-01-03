Read full article on original website
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
Perry Parkway re-opened after pedestrian struck by vehicle
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Troopers investigated another incident involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. On Friday, Troopers said a vehicle was traveling North on Perry Parkway when a pedestrian, who entered from the east shoulder, walked into the vehicle's path. According to Troopers, the vehicle struck the pedestrian...
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
P&Z to discuss proposed indoor gun range in north Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A new indoor gun range could be coming to north Macon. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb County's Planning and Zoning Commission to approve the proposed gun range on Sheraton Drive. Plans call for an 11,000-square-foot building that would serve as...
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Houston County 4-H is collecting donations for the homeless
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA)- Houston county is on a mission to aid the homeless and organizations are now stepping up to the plate. Houston county 4-H has created what they call blessing backpacks. "One of the things that we wanted to do was to give back to the less fortunate in...
The City of Perry welcomes new Police Chief
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The formerly interim Police Chief has officially been named Chief by the City of Perry's Mayor and Council. During a council meeting on Tuesday, Alan Everidge was officially named Chief after serving in the interim since July. Chief Everidge joined the Perry Police Department in 2021,...
