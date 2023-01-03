Read full article on original website
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports four drug-related arrests. Drew Ashton Gagnon, 30, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop in Shelby on December 16th. Gagnon was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 30-year-old Michael David Sinnott of Red Oak early this morning in the 600 block of Carter Drive for Domestic Abuse Assault (impeding airflow). Officers transported Sinnott to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
Page County Attorney's report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office issued its latest report on court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
One arrested on warrant in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
Fremont County eyes final flood repair projects
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are hoping to cross some remaining flood-related infrastructure repair projects off their list in 2023. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News three final projects connected to damage from the 2019 Missouri River flooding are scheduled for this year. But, Davis says the county awaits final approval from FEMA before going forward.
Council Bluffs explosion victim identified
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs fire officials have identified the person killed in an explosion earlier this week. Authorities say 56-year-old Martin Desomma was killed in the incident late Tuesday morning at 709 North 35th Street. A preliminary investigation determined that a compressed natural gas cylinder exploded in the residence's garage. Two more compressed natural gas containers were removed from the property as a safety precaution. However, authorities say there's no indication a gas leak was involved in the explosion.
Corning teen arrested following traffic stop
(Corning) -- An 18-year-old was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County on Friday. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, authorities conducted a traffic stop on Highway 148. Upon investigation, 18-year-old Molly Bagby of Corning was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI, child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following an incident on New Year's Day. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst Sunday. Konfrst was arrested on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and child endangerment. She was released from the Mills County Jail after posting...
Corning woman arrested on drug charges
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Molly Bagby, of Corning, following a traffic stop on Highway 148 and Joshua Tree on December 30th. A probable cause search was conducted and Bagby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bagby posted a $1,300 cash bond and was released from the Adams County Jail.
Shenandoah man booked on warrant, drug charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
Glenwood man charged with domestic assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a domestic incident. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 20-year-old Mason Bivens Monday. Bivens was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Bivens was taken to the Mills County Jail and is being held pending an appearance before a county...
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
