Puyallup Activity Center remains closed

City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council seeks to fill Position 6 vacancy

City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood City Council is accepting applications to fill its Position 6 vacancy. The position was vacated by Council member Linda Farmer who is now the Pierce County Auditor. Interested? Find out how to apply: bit.ly/3QksQtJ.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway

For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
SPANAWAY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Jan. 9 Board Meeting Agenda

Chronicle

Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel

Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Lakewood Station survey closes January 5

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike and take transit to Lakewood Station and community destinations. This could include filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes, updating bus stops and more. What do you think about our...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
BURIEN, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday lights at end of life?

kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood

One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
SEATTLE, WA

