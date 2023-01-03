Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council seeks to fill Position 6 vacancy
City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood City Council is accepting applications to fill its Position 6 vacancy. The position was vacated by Council member Linda Farmer who is now the Pierce County Auditor. Interested? Find out how to apply: bit.ly/3QksQtJ.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
knkx.org
From a 10-year-old rider to head of King County Metro, one man’s 50 year transit journey
Terry White was 10 when he started riding the bus alone. He grew up in the Rainier Vista projects; his single mother had gotten polio as a child and couldn’t drive. "So you got the 10-year-old who is going out into the world a little nervous. But, you know, she said, 'Hey, sit up front. Make eye contact with operators. You'll be fine,'" White said.
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Jan. 9 Board Meeting Agenda
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating
A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit Lakewood Station survey closes January 5
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike and take transit to Lakewood Station and community destinations. This could include filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes, updating bus stops and more. What do you think about our...
Chronicle
Pierce County Police Ask Public to Be Careful After String of 8 Armed ATM Robberies
Tacoma police are investigating eight recent armed robberies at outdoor ATMs believed to be related. Police said Tuesday that people should be especially aware of their surroundings while using the machines. Police said victims have been robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money from ATMs in two locations in the last...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Seattle, Washington
Police Recover Body From South Lake Union, No Signs of Foul Play At This Time
The Seattle Police Harbor Unit recovered the body of a deceased man from the south end of Lake Union, near the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have found no evidence of any foul play at this time. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office...
The Suburban Times
Holiday lights at end of life?
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
Seattle, Washington
Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood
One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
