AGT: All-Stars’ Simon Cowell reveals his show The X Factor will finally return to US after 10 years off the air
AMERICA'S Got Talent: All-Stars creator Simon Cowell has revealed his other famous show The X Factor will finally return to the United States after ten years off the air. Simon Cowell, 63, has confirmed exclusively confirmed with The U.S. Sun the global series The X Factor is officially returning to American audiences.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ shock elimination: Watch the performance by Terry Fator that failed to impress superfans [VIDEO]
Terry Fator is one of the most successful winners ever of “America’s Got Talent” turning his season 2 victory back in 2007 into a long-running gig in Las Vegas. That’s what makes his ouster on Monday’s premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” so shocking. After Howie Mandel used up his Golden Buzzer on Light Balance Kids (a top 10 act from season 14), Terry needed to win over the superfans to move on in the competition. But they opted for balancing act Bello Sisters (a top 10 act from season 15) instead. What went wrong for Terry? Take a look at his...
Simon Cowell on What It Took to Make ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ and Meet the Night One Contestants
When America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres tonight, it’s the best of the best versus the best! Yes, we’ve had two seasons of America’s Got Talent: Champions, but, according to Simon Cowell, there’s more excitement for All-Stars. “Certainly, I think we’ve got more bigger winners, if...
Light Balance Kids AGT All-Stars 2023 Golden Buzzer Audition “Move Your Feet”, Season 1
Age: 11-13 Act: Light-Up Dance Group. Result: Golden Buzzer – Advanced to Grand Finals. Light Balance Kids AGT All-Stars 2023 Golden Buzzer Audition “Move Your Feet” Junior Senior, Season 1, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1. Light Balance Kids “Move Your Feet” AGT All-Stars Audition...
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Adele Begging Boyfriend Rich Paul To Get Hitched In Las Vegas Ceremony, Insider Claims: 'She Has Her Heart Set On It'
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has yet to pop the big question, but according to an insider, she's already making plans for them to walk down the aisle!The singer, 34, is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," so she thought tying the knot in Sin City style would be the perfect way to cap off the year."If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."The pair have been...
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Returns to Her Home, Despite Restraining Order
Kelly Clarkson's legal team has filed new court documents in Los Angeles after a woman who's been warned to stay away from Clarkson's home allegedly returned, despite the singer obtaining a restraining order against her. TMZ has obtained new court documents in which Clarkson's head of security, Michael Lopez, states...
Paula Abdul Ridiculed After Filtering Self Into Looking Younger Than Kathy Hilton, Heidi Klum
Paula Abdul was made fun of on social media after she posted photos to Instagram with a filter that made her look decades younger than she actually is. The dancer and singer, who is 60 years old, could have been mistaken for a teenager in a photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded holiday party. The photos that had been changed too much looked especially fake because Paula, who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month and showed off her young body, already looks a lot younger than 60.
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1
The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Martina Navratilova’s Wife: Everything To Know About Her Marriage To ‘RHOM’s Julia Lemigova
Martina Navratilova is a professional tennis player. She is married to The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova. On Jan. 2, 2023, the Women’s Tennis Association took to their website to announce that Martina had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion...
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
Man Greets Family Dressed As 'Buddy The Elf' After Flight Delay In Chicago
Watch the viral video here.
Mark Ronson’s ex-wife, Joséphine de La Baume, is pregnant with her first baby
Mark Ronson’s ex-wife has a baby on the way, too. Joséphine de La Baume showed off her bump in a stunning maternity shoot for L’Officiel magazine published Tuesday. From a sheer pink nightgown to a cutout black dress, the French actress, 38, revealed her pregnancy progress in multiple looks for a cover story with her partner, Carlos O’Connell. De La Baume even posed nude in a bathtub while getting kisses from the Fontaines D.C. guitar player. This is the first time the model has confirmed that she’s expecting since debuting what appeared to be a baby bump in a tight blue dress at a...
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace who co-star in When Calls The Heart confirm engagement on Instagram
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace recently took to social media to confirm their engagement.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
