AFC Championship neutral game site up for grabs with interest from Las Vegas
NFL officials said every option would be on the table in choosing a potential neutral site for an AFC Championship raising speculation in Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium could play host.
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
