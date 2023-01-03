The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Goeldi monkeys George and Jimi

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Two new Goeldi's monkey brothers named George Michael and Jimi move into their new home at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The brother duo come to Santa Barbara from Massachusetts and are adjusting to their new habitat. Zookeepers and staff express excitement at the return of the Goeldi monkey species to the zoo.

“The Santa Barbara Zoo has had Goeldi’s monkeys in our animal population previously, but it was years ago, so for many of our keepers who were not around then, it’s exciting for them to work with a new primate species,” shared Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care & Health of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Only eight to nine inches tall with a 12 inch tail the Goeldi monkey can leap 13 feet between branches and trees usually traveling one mile per day.

“While these monkeys are very small, they have really big personalities and are very active and inquisitive!”

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Goeldi monkeys are classified as vulnerable. Zoo guests can visit the primates to learn more about the vulnerable Goeldi population and threats facing the species.

