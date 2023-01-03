ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Stone Wall In Somers

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A car was heavily damaged after hitting a stone wall in Somers. Photo Credit: Facebook/Somers Volunteer Fire Department

One person suffered serious injuries after a car hit a stone wall in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened on Monday, January 2 around 4 p.m., when firefighters in Somers responded to an accident on Butlerville Road and found the vehicle heavily damaged after hitting the wall.

Two people were injured in the crash after being ejected from the car.

One of the occupants suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said. Both were taken to a hospital in the area.

Daily Voice

