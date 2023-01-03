Read full article on original website
Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
Today’s obituaries: Shirley A. Henry co-owned Orwell Stop-N-Go store, Altmar Hotel for years
Shirley A. Henry, 73, of Orwell, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home. Born in Orwell, she attended Pulaski schools and was a life resident of Orwell. She and her husband Douglas owned and operated Shirley’s Stop-N-Go in Orwell and then the Altmar Hotel for 27 years, according to her obituary.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
Nursing home tycoon’s son invests in troubled Bishop Rehab Center. A move to skirt scrutiny?
Syracuse, N.Y. – The proposed sale of the troubled Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is raising red flags, according to an advocate for nursing home residents. Centers Health Care, which operates 40 nursing homes in New York state, entered into a contract early last year to buy Bishop from Edward Farbenblum of Long Island.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
‘The Traitors’: Ex-Syracuse football player joins twisty new reality TV show
A former Syracuse football player is facing a new challenge off the field. Robert “Bam” Nieves, a 34-year-old tech sales VP from Rye, N.Y., has joined “The Traitors,” a new reality TV show on Peacock that throws celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to complete a series of challenges for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
CNY Inspirations: Inspire
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We all have people who inspire us. One of my greatest inspirations was my father. He was a family-oriented man who also embodied the concepts of Dr. King’s “Beloved Community.” He believed that love for humanity was the greatest of attributes. He spent his life’s work advocating for underrepresented and marginalized communities. His example inspires me every day in the work I do on behalf of racial equity and social justice. I can only hope to inspire people around me as he inspired me.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
CNY musician writes song in an hour, wows Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’
Can you write a song in an hour, and then perform it in front of a live audience?. Central New York native Darryl Rahn can. Rahn, a musician from New Hartford, N.Y., appeared on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday as host Jimmy Fallon selected two audience members to compete in a “Battle of the Instant Songwriters.” The late-night show’s staff gave Rahn and Zaniah, of Louisville, Kentucky, a title and an hour to write a song about it.
Syracuse homicides in 2022: The lowest number of deaths in a decade
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in 2022 had the fewest deaths by homicide in a decade. Eighteen people were killed in Syracuse last year. This is a drastic decrease when compared to 2021, which was one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 32 homicides. The decrease...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County
Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Bart and Toby
Bart came to the shelter as a stray, so he’s something of an enigma wrapped in contradictions. We know he’s sixty pounds, and we think he’s about seven years old. We know he walks nicely on the leash. We know he’s very food-motivated and is a volunteer favorite.
Syracuse musician turns Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ into a piano ballad with Fred Durst’s approval
“What if ‘Break Stuff’ by Limp Bizkit was a ballad?”. That’s the question Just Joe asked as he sat down at a piano, performing the 1999 nu-metal song with a tenderness equal to the anger in Fred Durst’s voice more than two decades ago. The result is a haunting cover that would fit the soundtrack for “Deadpool 3″ or a Jordan Peele movie.
