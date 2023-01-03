Effective: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible due to a couple of systems. With the first system on Saturday night into Sunday, expect snow amounts of one to two feet above 6,000 feet. With the second system on Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday, expect snow levels to rise to around 8,000 feet, then lowering Monday night into Tuesday.

