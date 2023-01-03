Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible due to a couple of systems. With the first system on Saturday night into Sunday, expect snow amounts of one to two feet above 6,000 feet. With the second system on Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday, expect snow levels to rise to around 8,000 feet, then lowering Monday night into Tuesday.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Multiple rounds of widespread rainfall expected through the next several days with a moderate strength system Saturday through Sunday morning, and a stronger atmospheric river event beginning Sunday evening into Tuesday. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are running high from the recent atmospheric river events. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio .Multiple rounds of widespread rainfall expected through the next several days with a moderate strength system Saturday through Sunday morning, and a stronger atmospheric river event beginning Sunday evening into Tuesday. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are running high from the recent atmospheric river events. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:07:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Benito; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 924 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Milpitas and Palo Alto. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
