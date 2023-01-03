Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll
The Auburn Tigers move down two spots after picking up a win over Florida.
Auburn won their only game vs Florida last week but fell two spots in the latest AP top 25 poll.
The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) fell to No. 22 in the poll, but not because of their own doing - Xavier and Missouri climbed above them after beating No. 2 UConn and No. 19 Kentucky, respectively.
There are now five SEC teams ranked, with the Kentucky Wildcats falling completely out of the poll following a blowout loss to Mizzou.
Here is the week nine AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Kansas
4. UConn
5. Arizona
6. Texas
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Gonzaga
10. UCLA
11. Virginia
12. Miami
13. Arkansas
14. Wisconsin
15. Indiana
16. Duke
17. TCU
18. Xavier
19. Baylor
20. Missouri
21. New Mexico
22. Auburn
23. College of Charleston
24. Ohio State
25. Iowa State
Related Stories
Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season
Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans
What does PFF say about Dillon Wade
WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube
Comments / 0