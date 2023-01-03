ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

TCU RB Kendre Miller making progress, questionable for CFP final

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU is hopeful that star running back Kendre Miller will be available to play on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game. The team’s leading rusher, with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, suffered a right knee injury in TCU’s upset victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, but has been making progress. He took part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday, coach Sonny Dykes told reporters upon the Horned Frogs’ arrival in California on Friday afternoon. “Kendre did a little bit of work [on Thursday] that he hadn’t done and responded well to it,”...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTOP

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.”. “Was time for me to focus more on my business ventures at my firm, Disruptive, family and my passions for MMA and golf,” Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “I simply don’t have the time to commit fully.”

