Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.”. “Was time for me to focus more on my business ventures at my firm, Disruptive, family and my passions for MMA and golf,” Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “I simply don’t have the time to commit fully.”

2 HOURS AGO