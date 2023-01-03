Read full article on original website
WTOP
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend.
TCU RB Kendre Miller making progress, questionable for CFP final
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU is hopeful that star running back Kendre Miller will be available to play on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game. The team’s leading rusher, with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, suffered a right knee injury in TCU’s upset victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, but has been making progress. He took part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday, coach Sonny Dykes told reporters upon the Horned Frogs’ arrival in California on Friday afternoon. “Kendre did a little bit of work [on Thursday] that he hadn’t done and responded well to it,”...
WTOP
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.”. “Was time for me to focus more on my business ventures at my firm, Disruptive, family and my passions for MMA and golf,” Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “I simply don’t have the time to commit fully.”
Brandon Wechsler's spirit permeates packed Pinnacle gym in basketball loss to Liberty
In the end, the scoreboard read, "Peoria Liberty 91, Phoenix Pinnacle 76." But that's not what Friday night inside packed Pinnacle's gym was all about. It was about Brandon Wechsler, that smile that radiated across the north Phoenix campus, his love for others and the courage he showed rallying from countless surgeries. After Duchenne...
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
