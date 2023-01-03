Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to become speaker on first ballot as conservative foes deny him gavel; more voting ahead

The stalemate on Capitol Hill entered a fourth day on Friday as the Republican Party battles over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough support after a staggering 13 roll call votes – making it the longest House speaker vote since 1855. However, he made significant progress in the twelfth ballot managing to flip a total of 14 representatives-elect in his favour after lengthy negotiations.Another lawmaker crossed over to support Mr McCarthy in ballot 13, but he is still short a majority.Mr McCarthy’s bid was derailed by a...

9 HOURS AGO