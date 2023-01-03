Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
‘I Couldn't Believe It:' Dick Butkus Recalls Chuck Hughes' Death After Damar Hamlin Collapses During NFL Game
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a flood of memories came rushing back for Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus. Butkus was on the field during an Oct. 1971 game against the Detroit Lions when wide receiver Chuck Hughes...
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
NFL Players Likely to Be Traded in 2023
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
AFC Championship Game Neutral Site Plan for Bills Vs. Chiefs
Wait, where is the AFC Championship game taking place? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football fans across America woke up Friday asking variations of the same question: What is going on with the AFC playoff picture? And, where is the AFC Championship game taking place this month? The game could be Arrowhead Stadium or Highmark Stadium or Paycor Stadium based on a number of 2023 playoff scenarios. But we do know one thing, the AFC Championship will be held at a neutral site this year -- following a decision NFL owners made on Friday afternoon.
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
Damar Hamlin Honored With Jersey Patches, Other Tributes for Week 18
Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
How to Watch TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship: TV Channel, Start Time, More
How to watch TCU vs. Georgia in national championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It all comes down to this. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will square off against the defending champion and undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Uses Mental Fortitude for Season's Best Game
Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one...
Justin Fields' Year 2 Growth Showed Bears He's Built to Lead Them
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday....
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson Among NFL Stars Who Donated to Damar Hamlin's Charity
Ex-Bear Andy Dalton, NFL players donate to Damar Hamlin's charity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Support is an understatement. Since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and fell into critical condition during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, thousands of people have shown their love for the athlete.
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Catches Fire, Nikola Vučević Dominates in Rout of 76ers
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured...
What Are the Biggest Upsets in Sports History?
TCU looks to join list of biggest upsets in sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas Christian University, the chance at making history is at your fingertips – potentially one for the record books. The No. 3 Horned Frogs are set to take on the No. 1...
