Exclusive-FTX's former top lawyer aided U.S. authorities in Bankman-Fried case
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
Military.com
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
NBC News
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for wire fraud
Live coverage of this blog has ended. What did Shah do? In July, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars. She was sentenced Friday before U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein. The government had...
Imposter who stole 1,000 unpublished works of authors pleads guilty
An Italian man who authorities say used a sophisticated scheme to steal unpublished works of authors pleaded guilty Friday, prosecutors said. Filippo Bernardini, who worked for Simon & Schuster UK, stole more than 1,000 unpublished manuscripts between August 2016 and January 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
FTX's ex-top lawyer is reportedly cooperating with investigators, revealing details about what Sam Bankman-Fried did with customer funds
FTX's ex-top lawyer has cooperated with US agencies investigating the crypto exchange, per Reuters. Daniel Friedberg spoke about how Sam Bankman-Fried used customer funds to finance the FTX empire. FTX's ex-CEO is facing fraud charges, and billions of dollars of customer funds are missing. FTX's former top lawyer has cooperated...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
George Santos arrived in Washington this week. No one is more riled than N.Y.'s other gay congressman.
Rep.-elect George Santos, a gay New York Republican who sparked widespread condemnation after admitting that he had lied about large swaths of his professional and personal life on the campaign trail, arrived in Washington this week. While there’s no indication Santos has received a warm welcome, no one appears more riled about it than New York’s other gay congressman: Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
CoinDesk
Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
Why is Ovidio Guzmán one of Mexico’s most wanted men?
MEXICO CITY — Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán, son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, the country’s defense minister said. Guzmán’s detention in Culiacan, the capital of the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the heartland of Mexico’s drug trade,...
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
U.S. judge says Celsius Network owns most customer crypto deposits
Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that Celsius Network owns most of the cryptocurrency that customers deposited into its online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto lender's bankruptcy.
Ars Technica
Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin
One of the prominent developers behind the bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on New Year’s Eve. Luke Dashjr is a developer of the Bitcoin Core, an app...
Biden admin will block more Nicaraguans, Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians at border but also open more legal pathways
The Biden administration announced new immigration policies Thursday, effective immediately, that will limit asylum claims at the southern border and expand the use of the Covid ban known as Title 42 while increasing the number of legal paths for some migrants to apply for asylum. Title 42 will now be...
Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say. Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest in the Sinaloa cartel stronghold of Culiacan on Thursday came at the cost of at least 30 lives — 11 from the military and law enforcement and 19 suspected cartel gunmen. But analysts predict it won’t have any impact on the flow of drugs to the...
Thousands seeking asylum crowd Mexico refugee offices, fearing a U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY — Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would...
FOMC in Dec worried about "misperception" that inflation fight flagging
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - All officials at the Federal Reserve's December meeting agreed to slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, allowing them to continue raising the cost of credit to control inflation but in a gradual way.
