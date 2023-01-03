Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
KTUL
Arkansas father reflects on son who died playing basketball after NFL player collapsed
Little Rock (KATV) — The importance of saving lives by using an AEG or defibrillator has gained attention across the country. On Monday, Damar Hamlin who plays safety for the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game. One Central Arkansas man said he lost his son...
KTUL
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, league says
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
KTUL
Players, fans deal with psychological effects of seeing Damar Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The Buffalo Bills report Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center but says he is showing signs of improvement. The team tweeted on Wednesday that Hamlin is expected to stay in the intensive care unit as his healthcare team continues monitoring and treating him.
KTUL
Buffalo Bills trainer, Oklahoma State graduate credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Buffalo Bills trainer is being credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life after giving him CPR after his collapse, according to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dion Dawkins, a Buffalo Bills left tackle tweeted in admiration of the trainer, Denny Kellington for...
KTUL
'He was able to communicate with us in writing,' doctors say of Damar Hamlin's progress
WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game Monday night, the team said Thursday. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center later held a news conference about...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse
Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s game in...
Comments / 0