ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, league says

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s game in...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy