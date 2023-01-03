Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Christine Caroline Mulder
Christine Caroline Mulder, born June 27, 1976, passed on Dec. 20, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Ken and Sharon Mulder, brother, Reyer Mulder, sister-in-law Kelly Mulder, and niece Mackenzie Caroline Mulder, as well as the Theobald and Mulder cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandma Matilda (Tillie) Mulder, [...]
Convicted District 287 shooting accomplice sentenced to 3 years in prison
One of the men involved in the Feb. 1, 2022, fatal shooting at the District 287 South Education Center in Richfield has been sentenced to three years in prison. Thirty-one Eden Prairie students were enrolled in programs at the center at that time. Not all were at the center that day, and those there were [...]
Lavern G. ‘Vern’ Johnson
Lavern G. “Vern” Johnson, age 90, of Annandale, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at English Rose Suites in Edina. Vern was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to George and Florence (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up in Eagle Bend with his two brothers, Bob and Willy. Vern graduated in 1950 from Eagle Bend High [...]
Honoring the enduring impact of Bill Holte
In this tribute, George Adzick remembers Bill Holte, who passed away last month at the age of 97, as a beloved teacher, coach, and friend. Adzick holds dear the memories of the positive influence and guidance Holte provided him during his time growing up in Eden Prairie. By George Adzick There is a certain kind [...]
Mary Ellen Connaughty
Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service
Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Embracing the mental aspect of aging in Eden Prairie: The power of attitude
Eventually, we go from “Where did all these old people come from?” to “Oops, I’m one of them.” Sue Bohnsack, supervisor of the Eden Prairie Senior Center, views “old” as a state of mind. Vicki Franzen, licensed marriage and family therapist at Eden Prairie’s Bridge to Hope and Healing, acknowledges the role of physical decline [...]
EP couple donates $25,000 to PROP to help keep families in their homes for the holidays and beyond
For the fifth year in a row, an Eden Prairie couple has stepped up to help families in danger of losing their homes. The couple, who prefers to remain anonymous, is providing an annual $25,000 matching gift to PROP Food Shelf to support the organization’s housing services in a campaign called “Keeping Families in Their Homes for [...]
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity
Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
William Oliver Holte
William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022. He is survived by wife Carol, children Timothy (Debra Vest), Mark (Pat Harty), Joyce Conley (John), Jeff (Ellie), Jill Weldin (Hal) and Daniel (Laura); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg, and many friends. Preceded in death by wife Beverly and brothers [...]
EP Police Department reaches 50-year milestone
The 50th anniversary of the Eden Prairie Police Department will be noted Tuesday, Jan. 3, by the city council. The department began on Jan. 1, 1973, when Paul Redpath, Eden Prairie’s mayor at the time, christened the first squad car in front of his home. Eden Prairie was much smaller at the time – the [...]
EP Schools moves to distance learning Jan. 4; PiM, ISM, ERA closed due to winter storm
Eden Prairie Schools notified families Wednesday morning that it would move to distance learning from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 due to inclement weather. It had originally planned to have a two-hour late start. PiM Arts High School (PiM), the International School of Minnesota (ISM), and Eagle Ridge Academy (ERA) announced they [...]
Hann shares insights on 2022 election, current political climate
David Hann is the current chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party. Previously, he served as a Minnesota state senator and an Eden Prairie School Board member. Hann and his wife have four grown children and have lived in Eden Prairie for almost 40 years. He is known for his soft-spoken demeanor, which differs from the [...]
SPORTS UPDATE: No. 7 Eagles fall to No. 9 Minnetonka
Eagles senior captain Kylee Bamlett (4) guards Skippers forward Sidney Reed (31) in Eden Prairie’s 63-49 loss to Minnetonka Friday. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka.
EPPD’s DWI officer focused on catching impaired drivers
New Year’s Eve is coming up, and the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) and law enforcement agencies around the state have announced that officers will be increasing patrols and watching closely for impaired drivers. One EPPD officer treats every shift as if it were New Year’s Eve. Chad Streiff, an EPPD patrol officer for more [...]
Eagles power past Prior Lake with 3-1 victory
After Eden Prairie’s gritty 3-1 win over Prior Lake on Thursday, Billie Jacobson-Couch emerged from the Eagles locker room at Dakotah! Ice Center. Celebratory music began playing from behind the doorway. It was at that moment he was asked the question, “Did you get the puck?” “I did. Yeah, it’s in my bag right now,” [...]
Light rail work sites in pictures
Comprehensive photo presentations of major LRT heavy construction sites during 2022 are now available for viewing courtesy of the Metro Green Line Extension Office and the Met Council. They provide more complete visual overviews than those provided by regional and community news outlets, including Eden Prairie Local News. Video presentation: 2022 Metro Green Line Extension [...]
