Eden Prairie, MN

Christine Caroline Mulder

Christine Caroline Mulder, born June 27, 1976, passed on Dec. 20, 2022.  She is survived by her parents, Ken and Sharon Mulder, brother, Reyer Mulder, sister-in-law Kelly Mulder, and niece Mackenzie Caroline Mulder, as well as the Theobald and Mulder cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandma Matilda (Tillie) Mulder, [...]
Lavern G. ‘Vern’ Johnson

Lavern G. “Vern” Johnson, age 90, of Annandale, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at English Rose Suites in Edina.  Vern was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to George and Florence (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up in Eagle Bend with his two brothers, Bob and Willy.  Vern graduated in 1950 from Eagle Bend High [...]
Honoring the enduring impact of Bill Holte

In this tribute, George Adzick remembers Bill Holte, who passed away last month at the age of 97, as a beloved teacher, coach, and friend. Adzick holds dear the memories of the positive influence and guidance Holte provided him during his time growing up in Eden Prairie. By George Adzick There is a certain kind [...]
Mary Ellen Connaughty

Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90.  Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service

Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
David Lee Kottke

David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school.  He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
EP couple donates $25,000 to PROP to help keep families in their homes for the holidays and beyond

For the fifth year in a row, an Eden Prairie couple has stepped up to help families in danger of losing their homes.  The couple, who prefers to remain anonymous, is providing an annual $25,000 matching gift to PROP Food Shelf to support the organization’s housing services in a campaign called “Keeping Families in Their Homes for [...]
Keith Duane Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022.  A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity

Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire

Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
William Oliver Holte

William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022.  He is survived by wife Carol, children Timothy (Debra Vest), Mark (Pat Harty), Joyce Conley (John), Jeff (Ellie), Jill Weldin (Hal) and Daniel (Laura); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg, and many friends.  Preceded in death by wife Beverly and brothers [...]
EP Police Department reaches 50-year milestone

The 50th anniversary of the Eden Prairie Police Department will be noted Tuesday, Jan. 3, by the city council. The department began on Jan. 1, 1973, when Paul Redpath, Eden Prairie’s mayor at the time, christened the first squad car in front of his home.  Eden Prairie was much smaller at the time – the [...]
Eagles power past Prior Lake with 3-1 victory

After Eden Prairie’s gritty 3-1 win over Prior Lake on Thursday, Billie Jacobson-Couch emerged from the Eagles locker room at Dakotah! Ice Center.  Celebratory music began playing from behind the doorway. It was at that moment he was asked the question, “Did you get the puck?” “I did. Yeah, it’s in my bag right now,” [...]
Light rail work sites in pictures

Comprehensive photo presentations of major LRT heavy construction sites during 2022 are now available for viewing courtesy of the Metro Green Line Extension Office and the Met Council. They provide more complete visual overviews than those provided by regional and community news outlets, including Eden Prairie Local News. Video presentation: 2022 Metro Green Line Extension [...]
