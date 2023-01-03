Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
U.S. Soccer appoints Anthony Hudson as USMNT head coach for January camp
U.S. Soccer confirmed Gregg Berhalter will not lead the USMNT at the upcoming January camp in Carson, California.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
Premier League announced nominees for November/December Player of the Month
The Premier League have confirmed the nominees for the November/December Player of the Month award.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Charlotte FC sign Harrison Afful to contract extension
Charlotte FC have signed defender Harrison Afful to a contract extension through the end of the 2023 MLS season, with an additional option for 2024.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa after 12 years at Arsenal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal in search of regular playing time at Aston Villa ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup.
Tottenham complete signing of Bethany England from Chelsea
Tottenham have announced the record signing of Bethany England from London rivals Chelsea.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Pep Guardiola begins Arsenal mind games with 'pressure' remark
Pep Guardiola sets a challenge to his Man City side as they battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Wolves in the FA Cup.
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City await the decision of Jude Bellingham after he holds talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 19
The Premier League team of the week for Gameweek 19, which saw Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Brentford all earn big wins.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
