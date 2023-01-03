Read full article on original website
Related
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Man Utd confirm loan signing of Jack Butland
Man Utd have confirmed the loan signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
Man Utd exploring deal for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus
Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Ajax' Mohammed Kudus.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Portsmouth - FA Cup
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
U.S. Soccer appoints Anthony Hudson as USMNT head coach for January camp
U.S. Soccer confirmed Gregg Berhalter will not lead the USMNT at the upcoming January camp in Carson, California.
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Forest rise out of bottom three
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest - 4 January 2023.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Southampton in talks to sign Croatia World Cup star
Southampton are in talks to sign one of Croatia's star men at the 2022 World Cup.
Chelsea announce signing of Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of centre-back Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0