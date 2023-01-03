Read full article on original website
WDTV
Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat. Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St....
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
WDTV
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
WDTV
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
WDTV
Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at capacity again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news told you back in October about 80 dogs being seized from an Upshur county home. The case is making its way through the courts, but in the meantime it’s leaving the county’s animal control facility in a tough spot. They say every...
Bald eagle in West Virginia has wing amputated after being shot
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
WVNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
WDTV
Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WDTV
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
WDTV
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
New Buckhannon Care Xpress is movie theater themed
A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.
WDTV
West Milford loses over 30,000 gallons of water after man destroys meter, police say
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Milford man has been charged after authorities said he intentionally broke a water meter, setters and service lines. Deputies responded to a home in West Milford on Dec. 27 for a disturbance complaint, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers said...
WDTV
Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice. Neptune...
WDTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
WDTV
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
WDTV
Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family. “I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
WDTV
Snow showers to provide light accumulations in mountains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re slowly slipping back into more wintry weather, with temperatures on the decline and snow showers making a brief return. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!...
