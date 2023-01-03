ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WDTV

Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat. Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St....
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at capacity again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news told you back in October about 80 dogs being seized from an Upshur county home. The case is making its way through the courts, but in the meantime it’s leaving the county’s animal control facility in a tough spot. They say every...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family. “I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Snow showers to provide light accumulations in mountains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re slowly slipping back into more wintry weather, with temperatures on the decline and snow showers making a brief return. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

