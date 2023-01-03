Read full article on original website
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
waer.org
Fixing Syracuse’s hole at the three
Syracuse basketball is a storied program with storied players to go along with its legacy. Guys like Elijah Hughes, Wesley Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony have manned the small forward position for SU, electrifying crowds and leading SU to wins all while preparing to play at the next level. However, the three spot has been lacking in production this season. Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and even Quadir Copeland have all seen time at the position with varying degrees of success.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
WETM
You won the game of life quote
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber
SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y.—Cinemapolis has its newest leader, as Kate Donohue has been named the downtown Ithaca independent theater’s executive director. The search has been on since Brett Bossard, the theater’s previous director, left to pursue a job at Ithaca College in September. Donohue moved to Ithaca from Queens in New York City six years ago, according to a press release announcing the move.
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Flights between JFK International Airport and Ithaca start Jan. 9
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport has added new daily flights to New York City, with two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Jan. 9, 2023. The discussion came up during Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature, prompted by a question from Legislator Mike Sigler, though the introduction of...
