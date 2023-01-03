ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
waer.org

Fixing Syracuse’s hole at the three

Syracuse basketball is a storied program with storied players to go along with its legacy. Guys like Elijah Hughes, Wesley Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony have manned the small forward position for SU, electrifying crowds and leading SU to wins all while preparing to play at the next level. However, the three spot has been lacking in production this season. Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and even Quadir Copeland have all seen time at the position with varying degrees of success.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

You won the game of life quote

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber

SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
WETM 18 News

Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cinemapolis names new executive director

ITHACA, N.Y.—Cinemapolis has its newest leader, as Kate Donohue has been named the downtown Ithaca independent theater’s executive director. The search has been on since Brett Bossard, the theater’s previous director, left to pursue a job at Ithaca College in September. Donohue moved to Ithaca from Queens in New York City six years ago, according to a press release announcing the move.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Flights between JFK International Airport and Ithaca start Jan. 9

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport has added new daily flights to New York City, with two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Jan. 9, 2023. The discussion came up during Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature, prompted by a question from Legislator Mike Sigler, though the introduction of...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy