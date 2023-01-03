Which conference performed the best in college bowl games? Here are the records

The college football season is coming to a close with the national championship scheduled for January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Since the College Football Playoff began in the 2014-15 season, five of the eight national champions have come from the Southeastern Conference.

Defending champion Georgia is aiming to repeat and continue the SEC’s national title dominance, while TCU looks to become the first Big 12 school to win a national title in the CFP era.

The Horned Frogs last won a national championship in 1938.

That game concludes the competitive bowl season, with all-star games taking place through February.

So did the SEC dominate this year’s bowl season or did another conference perform better? Here’s a look at each conference’s record in bowl games, in order of winning percentage, with just the CFP title game remaining:

MAC

Record: 4-2

Winning percentage: .667

Independent

Record: 3-2

Winning percentage: .600

American

Record: 4-3

Winning percentage: .571

ACC

Record: 5-4

Winning percentage: .556

Big Ten

Record: 5-4

Winning percentage: .556

SEC

Record: 6-5

Winning percentage: .545

Conference USA

Record: 3-3

Winning percentage: .500

Mountain West

Record: 3-4

Winning percentage: .429

Pac-12

Record: 3-4

Winning percentage: .429

Sun Belt

Record: 3-4

Winning percentage: .429

Big 12

Record: 2-6

Winning percentage: .250