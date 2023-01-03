ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg5dq_0k2Aw9yG00

NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — The Browns sacked Jadeveon Clowney before the season finale. One day after he criticized the team and coaching staff, the Browns sent Clowney home before practice Friday, effectively ending the defensive end's second season in Cleveland. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WSOC Charlotte

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed, 'neutral site AFC Championship game' being considered

The NFL announced Thursday evening it will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The league also announced teams will consider a "neutral site" AFC Championship game. These "key factors" were included in the decision:. Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

If you need a hug in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's emergency, meet me at the logo

Unprecedented. That's the word that has been repeated ad nauseam this week in the wake of the tragic injury that Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered this week on Monday Night Football. This is an incident that the vast majority of people haven't had to experience over the course of their lives: quite literally watching someone almost lose their life on national television. By now, everyone knows the story of what was captured on ESPN airwaves. Hamlin popped up from a routine hit and then instantly fell to the ground, needing CPR and a trip to the ICU, where he still remains in critical condition.
WSOC Charlotte

Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
WSOC Charlotte

Zac Taylor, Bengals aren't happy with NFL's coin-flip resolution after canceled game

Zac Taylor isn’t happy with the NFL’s coin-flip decision. The NFL approved several adjustments to its playoff rules on Friday in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals’ canceled game with the Buffalo Bills after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. That game, which had real playoff implications, was officially ruled a “no contest.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy