ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaj.com

Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings

(NewsNation) — Police identified Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. The court records...
MOSCOW, ID
wtaj.com

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges. Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said. Kohberger flew...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy