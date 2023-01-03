Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
hobokengirl.com
A Proposed Food Hall in Hoboken? What we Know
New plans submitted for the renovation of 710 Clinton Street in Hoboken reveal the developer’s vision for a modern, airy food hall. The building is currently home to a production studio, and the plans contemplate a complete overhaul, adding 11 residences in addition to the first-floor food hall. The Hoboken Girl caught up with the developer to learn more about the plans and what could be in store for Hoboken residents. Read on to learn more.
hobokengirl.com
Must be Serendipity: A Look at Jersey City’s Crystal Shop
Serendipity Crystals, located at 271 Newark Avenue, is an oasis in the midst of busy downtown Jersey City. The shop, which opened in fall 2021, is a warm and welcoming spot that truly has something for everyone. There’s more than meets the eye with the beautiful crystals that fill the store: each one is imbued with a different healing power. Read on to learn more about this shop and how to work with crystals.
hudsontv.com
Vainieri Retains Chairmanship of Hudson County Board of Commissioners
On Thursday, the Hudson County Board of Commissioners once again selected North Bergen’s Anthony Vainieri as Chairman. In a Facebook post, Vainieri stated, “Yesterday I was sworn is as the Chairperson of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners. This is the 7th year in a row and I’m proud and honored to serve the residents of Hudson County. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their vote of confidence in me and special thank you to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco and Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli for the support that have always given me to represent their municipalities.”
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette
A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
Bayonne: Life On The Penninsula | Winter 2022/23
Port Authority’s toll increase to take effect
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With or without an E-ZPass, toll hikes are not easy on everyone. “It just keeps going up,” said Jerry, a Jersey City resident. Starting Sunday, tolls at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and other Port Authority crossings are going up. Across the board, tolls for cars are raising by a dollar: […]
hobokengirl.com
There’s A New Japanese Restaurant on the Jersey City Waterfront
From bakeries and sushi spots to a plant shop and a nail salon, a variety of businesses opened in the Jersey City area in 2022. Another one that opened just before the end of the year is a new Japanese restaurant, called East Hudson Cafe. The new spot is located at 30 Hudson Street on the Jersey City waterfront. Read on for what we know about East Hudson Cafe.
Court hearing for Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run delayed two weeks
The nearly six-month-old hit-and-run case against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is being delayed again, at least temporarily. A pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 on summonses related to the July 19 crash with a cyclist in Jersey City, has been postponed two weeks, court officials told The Jersey Journal on Friday.
Public officials turn out for CarePoint Health at Department of Health hearing
A who’s who of Hudson County politicians turned out in force to support CarePoint Health’s bid to transition its ownership to a non-profit organization Tuesday at a public hearing of the state Health Planning Board. The hearing, held at CarePoint Health’s Christ Hospital, concerned the hospital system’s pending...
Downtown Jersey City Councilman touts plan for stricter oversight over future budgets
Still stinging from the quadruple-digit tax hike in November, Jersey City Councilman James Solomon is aiming to crack down on wasteful spending by increasing the city council’s oversight over the municipal budget. Solomon plans to introduce a three-point plan as an amended ordinance at Wednesday’s city council meeting. The...
hobokengirl.com
Where to Get Warm Cocktails + Boozy Hot Chocolate in North Jersey
While well-made drinks are great at any time of the year, winter calls for warm cocktails. From boozy hot chocolates to warm fruity drinks, North Jersey is serving up all different spirits to warm you from the inside out. We rounded up 10 spots to grab a boozy hot cocoa or a warm cocktail in North Jersey. Read on to find out what is close to you.
Driver Rear-Ended By Bus Near MetLife Reaches $1.7M Settlement With NJ Transit
A driver whose car was rear-ended by a commuter bus after he stopped for a flat on a Route 3 bridge in East Rutherford reportedly settled a lawsuit against NJ TRANSIT for $1.7 million. Renator Pastor -- then 21 -- of Bloomfield was headed west when he got a flat,...
Hudson County 2022 in review: Top stories of the year
A Jersey City superhero was unveiled on the big screen and a scrappy basketball team worked its own miracles, but neither could save Jersey City taxpayers from the whopping 1-2 wallop of thousand-dollar municipal and school tax increases. There were highs and lows across Hudson County, from a 6-year-old winning...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City Mayor Won’t Seek Re-election
Jersey City Mayor Stephen M. Fulop (D) announced his intention not to seek re-election earlier this week. Mayor Fulop is currently serving his third term as mayor, a position which is not term-limited. Read on to learn more about this announcement and what it means for Jersey City government. About...
hobokengirl.com
New Yoga Studio Opening in Hoboken Called YogaRenew
Just in time to reinvigorate your mindfulness routine, a new yoga studio is coming to downtown Hoboken called YogaRenew. While their physical space at 12 Hudson Place may be new, YogaRenew has been serving the yoga world since 2017 and is brought to us by two familiar faces in the Hudson County area yoga community. Yoga Directors Patrick Franco and Kate Lombardo have collectively taught in the Hoboken/NYC area for over 25 years. Read on for more about YogaRenew opening in Hoboken this week.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Hudson County cardiologist as medical director of Catheterization Lab
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Raashan Williams to the position of medical director of the Catheterization Laboratory, effective in late December. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role, as he has been a strong presence...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
