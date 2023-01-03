Read full article on original website
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
mainepublic.org
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few.
Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance
There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
Does Maine Law Require You To Shovel Your Sidewalks After A Storm?
Let's be honest, snow sucks, especially in Maine. It is heavy, never-ending, wet, slippery. and cold. Shoveling is also very annoying, but you have to do it. I discovered that in some states their are laws that require you to do specific things to your snow. We are expecting snow...
Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?
Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
WGME
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
WMTW
Maine's $474 million winter energy relief plan goes into effect
BRUNSWICK, Maine — When she signed the winter energy assistance bill into law after it passed the Maine State Legislature on Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills not only authorized $450 relief cheks for 92% of Maine taxpyers, she freed up $50 million forMaineHousing to disburse. "The receipt of these additional...
WGME
$450 checks to help Mainers with heating costs expected to be sent starting in mid-January
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers could receive a $450 check from the state in a matter of weeks. It's meant to help offset high heating costs, and it's part of an emergency heating relief plan which the governor said was her first priority. Both the House and Senate passed...
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
themainewire.com
Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022
A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season begins in Maine
MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine. Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:. "Rangeley, Eustis, you...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
