ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill

It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance

There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?

Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
KITTERY, ME
WMTW

Maine's $474 million winter energy relief plan goes into effect

BRUNSWICK, Maine — When she signed the winter energy assistance bill into law after it passed the Maine State Legislature on Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills not only authorized $450 relief cheks for 92% of Maine taxpyers, she freed up $50 million forMaineHousing to disburse. "The receipt of these additional...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022

A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine

According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season begins in Maine

MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine. Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:. "Rangeley, Eustis, you...
MAINE STATE
Melissa Rowe

Are there wolves in Maine?

Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy