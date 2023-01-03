ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia Raley
3d ago

2 Comments prior summed it up !!Clearly mental health is out of control! Attitudes & Behaviors with people like that should not own nor have access to Firearms!

Natalia Gromov
3d ago

Thankfully the women was ok and domestic violence is out of control and mostly it is being swept under the rug. Do not stay with anyone who is abusing you - they can take your life. Get away and count your blessings.

Crystal godinez
3d ago

my ex has over 10 violations for a restraining order I have in place and they still just slap him on the wrist for not following a court order. not him trying to hurt me and kill me, scaring my kids, stalking me, putting his hands on me.

