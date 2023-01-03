Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m. Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...
Friday Night Fast Break: January 6
INDIANAPOLIS – After a couple of Fridays of limited action because of the holidays, play picks back up on the high school hardwood. Top-ranked Ben Davis looks to improve to 13-0, while city and county tournaments tip-off with the Hendricks County semifinals for both the boys and the girls. Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights […]
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
