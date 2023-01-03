Read full article on original website
Mass Cafeteria Worker Facing Charges For Allegedly Attacking Student: Police
A Massachusetts elementary school employee is expected to face charges after allegedly assaulting a student this week, authorities said. Middleborough Police responded to an incident at May K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. Initial investigation suggests that a fifth grade...
Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus
A 33-year-old man is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges. A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week. MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of...
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police charge elementary school staff member following incident
“Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery as a result of an incident that occurred at Mary K. Goode Elementary School. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Middleborough Police received reports of an...
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass — Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon. According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m. The student was evaluated by the school nurse...
Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting file lawsuit against city and police officers
NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned the City of Newton and several of its police officers are facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting of Michael Conlon. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday afternoon, on the 2-year anniversary of Conlon’s death. According to a...
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
WCVB
Elementary school staff member charged with assault of 5th grade student in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police announced Thursday night that they are pursuing charges against an elementary school staff member who is accused of assaulting a student. According to a police statement, the cafeteria monitor involved works part-time at Mary K. Goode Elementary School in Middleborough. Police there said the incident was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Driver charged nearly one year after deadly Milton crash
BOSTON – Manuel Afonseca of Boston is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, charged in a March 2022 Milton crash that killed one man and seriously injured a child.Afonseca, 41, was driving a white sedan on Blue Hill Ave. when he crashed into a pickup truck being driven by 56-year-old Michael McGrath of Milton.McGrath was killed in the crash while a child was hospitalized and had to undergo "major surgery."Afonseca was rushed to the hospital after the crash in critical condition. On Thursday, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced that Afonseca is being charged in the crash, though they did not specify what charges he faces. According to the DA, Afonseca is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Quincy District Court.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report
A 23-year-old woman from Lowell who died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford has been identified as Choon Chae. of Lowell, the Lowell Sun Reports. State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around …
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
Boston Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA
It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said. Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession…
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
