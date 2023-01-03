Read full article on original website
James Burett “Blackjack” Hamilton
James Burett “Blackjack” Hamilton, (83), of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER, Texas — This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to...
Eugenio “Sergio” H Lopez
Eugenio “Sergio” H Lopez, age 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Orange, Texas. The family will hold a memorial service at Hartburg Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home.
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
Tyrell Gerome Beasley
Tyrell Gerome Beasley, 44, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation...
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
Orenthal James Simpson
Orenthal James Simpson, 37, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on January 1, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be...
Golden Corral celebrates 50th anniversary
Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
Who’s Getting Married?
ORANGE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 2, 2023 THROUGH JANUARY 6, 2023 BY THE OFFICE OF ORANGE COUNTY CLERK BRANDY ROBERTSON. WAYTT CHRISTOPHER GUIDRY AND GABRIELLE ELIZABETH LEGLUE. BILLY WAYNE FISETTE AND PATRICIA LYNN GENTRY. JEFFERY WADE ELLIS AND JULIE CHRSTINE RICE.
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Port Neches bracing for inaugural Craft BBQ Festival
Juss Rabalias and Heather Burton are ready to make Port Neches the center of the Southeast Texas barbecue world for a weekend. The business owners will oversee the inaugural Southeast Texas Craft BBQ Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along a small stretch of Port Neches Avenue, right between Nall Street and Marion Street. The duo’s goal is to showcase Southeast Texas’ barbecue and food truck scenes.
Jenkins Lends Talents To BCC
Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, painted the ornament that was chosen to represent our district on the tree at the State House of Representatives in Austin. After seeing the ornament, Mandy Lyda, the director of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce, wanted something similar to the ornament design to be painted on the Orangefield half of the Chamber’s orange statue. Lyda asked Jenkins to submit a rough draft drawing of her design so that she could present it for approval. Once approved, they asked Jenkins to paint the orange.
A Hospital Stops Delivering Babies
On Labor Day 2019, Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital and into her worst nightmare. Two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth: One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care. Kalafatis’ situation normally wouldn’t have...
Smith Pleads Guilty
A Vidor man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday. Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person today before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. According to court documents,...
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Bobcat Honor Roll
First Grade All A Honor Roll: Arielle Alvarez, Maryann Anderson, Gage Bradberry, Cohen Brasuell, Tate Briggs, Alton Brown, Jett Brown, Avaleigh Cardenas, Charles Carroll, Wynn Chester, Krue Click, Maverick Cole, Logan DeMontmollin, Sander Dyer, Jaxson Gibbs, Maya Gipson, Kolton Goetz, Harper Goodwin, Emery Gordon, Caysen Gordy, Camden Granger, Ryann Helton, Tucker Helton, Carson Herrington, Ava Holloman, Mason Howell, Britton Kendrick, William Kole, Christian Kovatch, Greyson Laughlin, Christopher Lea, Aubree Loden, Axel Mansfield, Emryk Manshack, Emerson May, Lathan Mayfield, Lennon McDonald, Jake Menard, Harper Mendizabal, Connor Merriman, Corbin Moore, Karson Morphew, Bailey Mumford, Keeyan Murillo, Cayla Naegele, Graycn O’Neal, Jace Page, Ava Palombo, Elijah Parker, Easton Payne, Lucy Phillips, Nevaeh Prince, Kentlee Prokop, Kyndall Psencik, Reagan Quinn, Elijah Roberts, Gabriel Roberts, Rubi Sandoval-Roderiguez, Madeline Saucedo Mendoza, Melanie Saucedo Mendoza, Tanner Scales, Hailey Shaw, Maggie Shearer, Remerie Silvas, Raycelee Sonnier, Witten Spruell, Aaliyah Stanley, Emery Stark, Tatum Trim, Anson Vacek, Baylor Vasek, Liam Warren, Tucker Worthy, Emily Wriston, and Julieta Yanez-Macias.
Family Day is January 21
Artists young and young-at-heart are invited to join the Stark Museum of Art at Family Day on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Enjoy a wide variety of activities designed to keep the whole family happy. From hands-on art-making to scavenger hunts and special activities from Orange County nonprofits, this Family Day will have something for everyone!
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
