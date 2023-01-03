Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, painted the ornament that was chosen to represent our district on the tree at the State House of Representatives in Austin. After seeing the ornament, Mandy Lyda, the director of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce, wanted something similar to the ornament design to be painted on the Orangefield half of the Chamber’s orange statue. Lyda asked Jenkins to submit a rough draft drawing of her design so that she could present it for approval. Once approved, they asked Jenkins to paint the orange.

