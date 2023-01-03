Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lions drop second straight one-goal decision, 3-2 to Marble Falls, at Georgetown soccer tourney
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 1-2 on the young season with their second consecutive loss by one goal, 3-2 to Marble Falls Friday at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. Noah Barron scored both goals for the Lions, giving him three on the season. The Lions will attempt...
brownwoodnews.com
Brad Wilson hired as offensive coordinator for HPU football
The Howard Payne University football program announced Wednesday the hiring of HPU alumni, Brad Wilson as offensive coordinator of the Yellow Jacket football program. Brad Wilson comes to Howard Payne from Sul Ross State University where he served as the Lobos assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions soccer remains unbeaten with 2-0 win over Waco University
ALVARADO – The Brownwood Lady Lions soccer team remained unbeaten on the young season, earning a 2-0 victory over Waco University at the Alvarado tournament Friday to move to 3-0 overall in 2023. Molly Oliver scored both goals for Brownwood, with Ataleigh Constancio contributing one assist. The Lady Lions...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions dealt 2-1 defeat by El Paso Irvin at Georgetown Governor’s Cup
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions dropped their first soccer match of the season Thursday afternoon, falling to El Paso Irvin, 2-1, in their first game at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. The lone goal for the Lions (1-1) was scored by Noah Barron. Brownwood’s final two games in the...
brownwoodnews.com
10 local players earn Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football honors
Ten local six-man standouts were named to the recently released Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football teams. In Class A Division I, May’s Damian Salinas was tabbed a first-team linebacker, Bryson Guerrero earned second-team kicker honors, and Braden Steele received honorable mention in the secondary. In the Class 2A...
brownwoodnews.com
Brittany Sutton joins HPU athletic training staff
The Howard Payne University athletic training department on Wednesday announced the addition of Brittany Sutton to the HPU athletic training staff. Brittany Sutton, a 2022 graduate of HPU’s athletic training program, joins the HPU athletic staff after working for Shannon Neuro Rehabilitation as a therapy tech this past semester.
brownwoodnews.com
No. 1 Glen Rose knocks off Lady Lions, 56-22, in district opener
Facing the top-ranked team in Class 4A, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the Brownwood Lady Lions started their District 6-4A slate with a 56-22 loss to the Glen Rose Lady Tigers Friday night at Warren Gym. “We knew going into the game with them being the No....
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
brownwoodnews.com
Sharon Lynne Willis
Sharon Lynne Willis, 62, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Wednesday January 4th, 2023 at her home. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2pm at Redstone Park, Brownwood. Sharon was born December 23, 1960 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Beal Reed Willis and Ida Kathleen (Gillilan) Willis....
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Lost treasure – Free history day trip
A little over an hour’s drive from Brownwood can take you to the ruins of the Presidio San Saba along the banks of the lovely San Saba River. To me, this is one of the most fascinating places in Texas history. Here you’ll find some stories, and maybe a few tall tales as well: Spanish conquistadors, monks and priests, Comanche and Apache wars, frontier character Jim Bowie and friends in an epic battle with natives and, I believe most importantly, tales of lost treasure.
brownwoodnews.com
Greg Cedillo appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
brownwoodnews.com
Catherine ‘MeMaw’ Parks
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Catherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery Tabernacle with Don Armstrong officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas presenting $500 Dr. Joyce R. Wilson Student Award this year
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. While we are absolutely excited to see the art submissions from so many amazing Texas artists, the Stars Exhibit is proud to offer one local Brown County student a chance to have one of their works displayed in the exhibit, and win $500.
brownwoodnews.com
Shirley Brinson
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
brownwoodnews.com
Billy Jack Rankin
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
brownwoodnews.com
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes 1st Houston baby born in 2023
It's a boy! One family, who wasn't expecting the arrival of their little one until next week, is said to have welcomed the first newborn in Houston of the new year.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
