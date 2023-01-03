Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Tysons Corner Center Sees Uptick in Arrests — “Arnest supervises the [Fairfax County Police] Tysons Urban Team. It’s a unit that launched in 2013. Data shared with WUSA9 shows the unit made 787 arrests in 2022. That’s compared to 377 in 2021 and 406 in 2020. They say…those number[s] were likely smaller because of the pandemic.” [WUSA9]
ffxnow.com
County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex
Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
ffxnow.com
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna
In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
ffxnow.com
Herndon’s Chestnut Grove Cemetery running out of adult burial sites, more planned
Within the next six to nine months, the inventory of burial sites at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in the Town of Herndon will be maxed out. That’s why the town is embarking on an expansion of burial sites within the existing cemetery property, according to Cindy Roeder, the director of the town’s parks and recreation department.
ffxnow.com
California firm leases data center space in Reston
A West Coast company has officially leased data center space at 12100 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. According to the Washington Business Journal, which first reported the deal, Backblaze, a San Mateo-based company, is occupying part of space that owned and run by CoreSite, a information technology company that’s based in Denver.
ffxnow.com
McLean Symphony founder and longtime conductor Dingwall Fleary dies
The McLean Symphony’s founder Dingwall Fleary Jr., a conductor described by friends and colleagues as “larger than life,” has died. Fleary, 82, had been the conductor of The McLean Symphony since 1972 and the Reston Community Orchestra since 1996. He died after experiencing a heart attack on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a message from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bethesda, where he served as a music director.
ffxnow.com
McLean group urges county to fund West Falls Church Metro pedestrian upgrades
A proposed shared-use path on Haycock Road over I-66 is among several pedestrian and bicycle projects in the West Falls Church Metro station area that the McLean Citizens Association believes Fairfax County should prioritize for funding. The organization, which routinely weighs in on issues affecting the greater McLean area, approved...
ffxnow.com
Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year
Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 111 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,305,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 335 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
ffxnow.com
Lake Thoreau renovation in Reston on track for summer opening
A substantial renovation to Reston’s Lake Thoreau pool is 25% complete, putting the multi-million dollar project on track for opening by the 2023 pool season. Demolition, regrading and structural support for the elevated deck are officially complete, according to Chris Schumaker, Reston Association’s capital projects director. At a Dec. 15 board meeting, Schumaker said the planned addition to the bathhouse will begin shortly after the New Year.
ffxnow.com
Bestselling author Kwame Alexander to speak at Reston’s Scrawl Books this month
Bestselling and award-winning author Kwame Alexander and illustrator Dara Coulter will visit Reston later this month for a book signing and reading. Alexander and Coulter will take part in the event at Scrawl Books (11911 Freedom Drive) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The team is celebrating the release of “An American Story,” a picture book that tells the story of teacher struggling to help her students understand the history of American slavery.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Corner Center extends project to showcase local artists into 2023
An opportunity for local artists to gain exposure at the D.C. area’s biggest mall has been extended through the new year. ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit arts agency for Fairfax County, announced on Dec. 22 that it will continue to partner with Tysons Corner Center owner Macerich to bring temporary art installations to the mall.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woobridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime
TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
ffxnow.com
Developer requests more density for future townhouses by Tysons-Pimmit library
The brick office complex at 7600 Leesburg Pike is destined to be eventually replaced by housing, but the amount of housing that will be allowed may still be up for negotiation. Developer Elm Street Communities is seeking to double the residential density currently recommended in the Fairfax County Comprehensive Plan...
ffxnow.com
Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital
A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently
No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County rec centers, golf courses and more could get pricier this year
It could be a little more expensive to visit some Fairfax County parks this upcoming year. The Fairfax County Park Authority is soliciting public feedback on a proposal to push up fees at local park facilities. The increase would be, in part, to help pay to keep up with Virginia’s...
