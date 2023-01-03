Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
NBC New York
What's Next for Santos? Lying Lawmaker Sworn Into Congress After Marathon Vote
Controversial freshman lawmaker George Santos was sworn into the 118th Congress overnight amid startling admissions he lied to voters in the run-up to a November victory. The 34-year-old Republican now represents parts of Queens and Long Island, but for how long remains the question top of mind for many New Yorkers. It's unclear how the new class of Washington lawmakers will react, if at all, or whether Santos will hold steady in his seat through the next two years.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters ‘freedom fighters’
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lauded supporters of Brazil’s former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the Congress and other government buildings in capital Brasilia.Thousands of people attacked the country’s Congress, supreme court and the presidential palace in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection that took place two years ago.“Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” wrote the far-right Donald Trump ally in a post on Sunday on conservative social media app Gettr after Bolsonaro supporters broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded the government buildings.Mr Bannon has been accused of stoking tensions in...
NBC New York
CDC: New Most Contagious COVID Strain May Now Be Up to 81% of NY Cases, Less in US
The new most transmissible-yet COVID variant prompting renewed global wariness in recent weeks continues to assert its dominance in the New York City area, while the latest CDC data published Friday indicates a loosening grip on the nation as a whole. That XBB.1.5 strain, another omicron descendant, is a highly...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Attorneys Aim to Move Trial From California to Texas, Citing ‘Local Negativity'
Elon Musk and Tesla are set to face a jury in a shareholder class action that claims the CEO manipulated Tesla’s stock in 2018. In a new court filing, Musk attorneys seek to move the trial out of San Francisco citing “local negativity,” from press and politicians.
Brazil's Supreme Court removes Brasilia governor for failing to prevent capital riot
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily removed the governor of Brasilia's federal district late Sunday in response to the assault on Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace by thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN reports. Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha was "painfully silent" during Sunday's riot, Moraes said after handing down the three-month suspension. Rocha "not only made public statements defending a false 'free political demonstration in Brasilia,'" but "also ignored all appeals by the authorities to carry out a security plan." Rocha posted a video earlier Sunday apologizing to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva "for what happened...
NBC New York
Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters
On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
NBC New York
Some Restaurant Workers Could See Big Wage Growth in 2023
Some restaurant workers could see big wage gains in 2023, thanks to unions and California legislation. Fast-food workers could find themselves earning as much as $22 an hour this year, depending on the results of an ongoing court battle. Industry lobbyists say states like New York and Michigan could pass...
Comments / 0