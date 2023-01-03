ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
What's Next for Santos? Lying Lawmaker Sworn Into Congress After Marathon Vote

Controversial freshman lawmaker George Santos was sworn into the 118th Congress overnight amid startling admissions he lied to voters in the run-up to a November victory. The 34-year-old Republican now represents parts of Queens and Long Island, but for how long remains the question top of mind for many New Yorkers. It's unclear how the new class of Washington lawmakers will react, if at all, or whether Santos will hold steady in his seat through the next two years.
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters ‘freedom fighters’

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lauded supporters of Brazil’s former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the Congress and other government buildings in capital Brasilia.Thousands of people attacked the country’s Congress, supreme court and the presidential palace in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection that took place two years ago.“Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” wrote the far-right Donald Trump ally in a post on Sunday on conservative social media app Gettr after Bolsonaro supporters broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded the government buildings.Mr Bannon has been accused of stoking tensions in...
Brazil's Supreme Court removes Brasilia governor for failing to prevent capital riot

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily removed the governor of Brasilia's federal district late Sunday in response to the assault on Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace by thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN reports. Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha was "painfully silent" during Sunday's riot, Moraes said after handing down the three-month suspension. Rocha "not only made public statements defending a false 'free political demonstration in Brasilia,'" but "also ignored all appeals by the authorities to carry out a security plan." Rocha posted a video earlier Sunday apologizing to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva "for what happened...
Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters

On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
Some Restaurant Workers Could See Big Wage Growth in 2023

Some restaurant workers could see big wage gains in 2023, thanks to unions and California legislation. Fast-food workers could find themselves earning as much as $22 an hour this year, depending on the results of an ongoing court battle. Industry lobbyists say states like New York and Michigan could pass...
