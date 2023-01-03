Read full article on original website
Why Apple's iPhone 15 might make up for the disappointing iPhone 14
Before the release of the iPhone 14, we heard lots of rumours that Apple was planning to widen the gap between the standard and 'Pro' models. This turned out to be true, which meant we got an amazing 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island and Always-On Display, and a decidedly 'meh' iPhone 14 with its, erm, well, give me a minute and I might think of a new feature.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release
After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear. The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.
Apple could be making a micro-LED Apple Watch – and more affordable AirPods too
The Apple rumour factory is off to a strong start in 2023, predicting affordable AirPods and a smarter smartwatch
How Far Does An Apple AirTag Reach?
The AirTag needs to be within 33 feet or 10 meters, because that is the maximum Bluetooth range of an iPhone.
Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Roadmap May Have Slipped Again
The long-rumored Apple mixed reality/augmented reality headset is expected to be revealed this year, but may be even further away than previously reported.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new
Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Engadget
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st
You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
msn.com
Apple Reportedly Cancels iPhone SE 4
Apple has reportedly canceled the fourth-generation iPhone SE 4 -- which was predicted to be coming out next year -- ahead of what's expected to be a difficult year for phone sales. Originally predicting last month that Apple might delay or cancel the iPhone SE 4, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
How To Screen Record On Your IPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone’s screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
CNET
The iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You can use your voice to do so much on your iPhone. Thanks to Siri, you can do really basic things like send a text message and get directions or you can get more complicated and use your voice to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater -- no hands needed.
Samsung Display's Folding And Sliding OLED Could Preview Galaxy Fold's Future
The dream of the folding smartphone or laptop is an easy one to understand. We can probably all get behind more usable screen area in a smaller chassis. Flexible OLED displays made the folding smartphone dream a reality a few years ago. Since then we've seen a number of impressive, albeit imperfect, iterations and form factors come out of the folding phone space. Samsung, the largest Android manufacturer (via Counterpoints Research), has largely led the charge on folding phones, although some other manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and TCL have also had a stab at getting them into the hands of consumers.
PC Magazine
How to Use and Customize the Control Center on Your iPhone or iPad
It can be hard to find every setting on your iPhone or iPad (and even Mac). That's why Control Center exists to offer quick access to a number of features that may be otherwise buried in the device's settings. From this floating array of buttons, you can change Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,...
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
Razer's 'Project Carol' Gaming Chair Concept Sports Surround Sound And Haptics In Its Headrest
Razer hit the scene at CES with a new concept called "Project Carol," which is an audio-enabled headrest, adaptable to any gaming chair.
Today's Wordle Answer #566 – January 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
Not only is today's Wordle answer uncommon, but its letter combination and arrangement are also quite irregular as well. Luckily, we have some hints to help.
PC Magazine
Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone
Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
SlashGear
