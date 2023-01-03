Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
New LEGO Sets for January 2023 - The Great Wave, Star Wars, and More
LEGO tends to put out a new batch of sets at the start of each month. In terms of new sets, January 2023 is a doozy, with dozens of new LEGO sets based on franchises like Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel, Minecraft, and much more. You can click here to see all the new sets available on Amazon for January, or you can read on to see our picks for the highlights.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official, 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold worldwide, with PlayStation’s boss Jim Ryan calling December 2022 the console’s most popular month ever. The PS5 stock shortage has all but come to an end in 2023, and you can now readily find a console bundle in stock pretty much everywhere in the UK. That said, it’s still rare to find the disc or digital edition console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted some standalone consoles being sold by a handful...
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
IGN
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
IGN
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
TechRadar
Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4
A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added...
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
IGN
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
Elden Ring wins 'Best Game You Suck At' Steam award
Elden Ring has officially won the ‘Best Game You Suck At’ accolade at this year’s Steam Awards - and honestly, I feel called out. I know, I know. ‘Git gud’ and all that. FromSoftware’s latest title absolutely dominated 2022. God of War Ragnarök may have...
IGN
Asus Raikiri Pro Xbox Controller May Soon Be the Newest Device Running Doom Thanks to Its Standout Feature
Over the past few years, several gaming fanatics have enthusiastically taken up the challenge to port the hit 1993 FPS title, Doom on wacky devices. The gold standard of the FPS genre has long been a fan-favorite in the gaming community, due to its innovative features like 3D gameplay. While the title originally dropped for the MS-DOS, with PlayStation and the SNES following suit in 1995, fans are now trying their hardest to port the games on any electronic gadget possible.
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
PlayStation just swiped another major exclusive from Xbox
If your head wasn't swivelling on its shoulders keeping up with all of the Silent Hill news, it will be now. As seen in a recent rating for the unannounced Silent Hill: The Short Message, it seems that this game is not being released for Xbox consoles, which is the same story for the Silent Hill 2 remake too.
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion
The Squishmallow Pikachu and Gengar plush toys sold out immediately when they were released in November, and The Pokémon Company and Squishmallow maker Jazwares promised that more would be coming in the spring. However, Pokémon and Squishmallow fans recently spotted Pikachu and Gengar on sale in bins at Walmart,...
Comments / 0